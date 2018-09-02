6000 support Tin Can Bay jetty; 6000 probably oppose it too

There is so much to see and enjoy at Tin Can Bay including feeding dolphins.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

JUST because 6000 people signed a petition supporting this jetty, we could probably find 6000 against the proposal.

We don't have that many residents on the coast so how many of the signatures are genuine carers about our important environmental area.

They may be visitors who visit once a year and have no real concept of our wetlands system and fish breeding grounds. I am sure the local population settled here because of the untouched, pristine, quiet waters and laid back lifestyle.

Cr Mark McDonald and the recreational fishing communities think the jetty would attract more visitors to the area and give locals an opportunity to fish, however as I see it nearly every local in the area has a tinnie or boat and fish in the inlet and Sandy Strait or already frequent the sandbanks to fish into deeper water, so why a $6 million jetty?

Have these following concerns been addressed?

1. Car parking spaces. The existing car spaces at Norman Point are saturated early morning with visitors visiting the Dolphin Centre and boat trailers. So why encourage more vehicles to the area? We would not like to see more spaces made available at the expense of the Norman Point Recreational Park.

2. Who will be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the structure? Rate payers?

3. Who will inspect the jetty daily to remove litter, unused bait, empty plastic bait bags, fishing hooks, sinkers and broken lines that will undoubtedly be left by the adults and children? This happens now on the pontoon structure next to the Coast Guard in Snapper Creek.

4. Who will be responsible for monitoring the youth of the area with their hijinks of jumping off the structure into shallow water, riding the skateboards and scooters along the promenade? This again does happen on the pontoon structure next to the Coast Guard in Snapper Creek. Taking into consideration also is unsupervised swimming in the area where a child's life has already been lost.

5. Who will be responsible to ensuring that the dolphins are not encouraged to the area for illegal feeding? This is an ongoing saga now at boat ramps, endangering the dolphins. Parks and wildlife are already short staffed and cannot patrol all of the Tin Can Bay Inlet and Sandy Strait.

6. Who will be reminding boat owners not to tie up on the structure?

7. The council can place as many signs as they wish but people will not read signs or just ignore them. For example, the boat ramp signs in Snapper Creek, of no fishing, no standing, no swimming are ignored and parking of vehicles at Norman Point is still a nightmare in holiday times.

Tin Can Bay is a unique area and should be kept as natural as possible. That is why people come here. I am not against progress or development but must we appease a few with a development like this?

Money would be better spent on ridding our creeks and drains of weeds which do impact on our wetlands and waterways.

Planting of endemic species in keeping with our natural wetland vegetation would be beneficial, not clearing them of natural habitat and installing spoon drains which does cause erosion.

The bay does require visitors for economic reasons so a museum complex interpretive centre and other display information showing our regions coastal Aboriginal heritage/culture/ language, including origins of the names Tin Can Bay and Cooloola would be ideal (as suggested by Joe McLeod in previous letters to the editor.)

Furthermore, the commercial fishing industry, timber industry, oyster farming and dugong hunting were also important historical facts of our area. Last, but not least is establishing the Dolphin Interpretive Centre.

All this history will be lost if we don't move on it soon.

Norma Sanderson,

Tin Can Bay

Community support for the jetty

THE article that appeared in The Gympie Times on Friday, August 24, that mentioned the proposed Norman Point Jetty at Tin Can Bay posed an environmental and economic threat to Tin Can Bay lacks substance, evidence and credibility.

The negative suggestion that the dolphin feeding tourist attraction would be affected and destroyed by recreational fishing on the proposed jetty at Norman Point is very misleading and false.

Recreational fishing from the Tin Can Bay public pontoon which is adjacent to the boat ramp and within 40m of the dolphin feeding site has not affected or impacted the dolphins or the dolphin feeding tourist attraction.

The proposed jetty has been carefully planned and site located at a safe distance to ensure that there will not be any threat to the environment or the Dolphins.

The Gympie Regional Council has undertaken a great deal of environmental research into the proposed jetty and there has been significant public consultation. The Tin Can Bay community showed their approval and support of the jetty by signing a petition containing several thousand signatures that was delivered to the Gympie Regional Council.

The jetty will be a significant attraction for visitors, families and children and the flow on will assist our economy, local businesses and tourism.

If Joe McLeod has been waiting to contact Cr Mark McDonald for the past year, can I suggest that he make a phone call to thecCouncillor when he has the time.

James George,

Cooloola Cove