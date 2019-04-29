Menu
NOT HAPPY: Golden City Bricks and Landscape owner Phil Sparks is disappointed to lose $6800 worth of bonsais on Sunday night.
$6000 bonsai plant stolen from Gympie business in 2-man job

29th Apr 2019 6:00 PM
A BONSAI plant worth $6000 has been stolen in a weekend hiest from a Gympie region business.

Golden City Bricks and Landscape owner Phil Sparks said nine bonsai plants were stolen, one of them worth about $6000.

"It was an old fig tree and one that I've had for over 30 years. It was about one metre high and I've had it here for people to admire and to show people what bonsai can do,” Mr Sparks said.

"It has to be a two person job at least because the bonsai was heavy and huge.

"That bonsai meant a lot to me. It's disappointing.”

Mr Sparks arrived at work yesterday morning to discover his plants stolen.

"Russ arrived five minutes before me and he goes 'you didn't take your plants home, did you?'

"I replied 'no' and that was it, it's like f---.”

The nett worth for all nine bonsai plants was $6800.

"I reported it to police and they said they're investigating,” he said.

"I also put up a Facebook post letting people know we were robbed and there is over 160 comments saying residents in the area are noticing things going missing so it means we do have a problem.”

If you have any information in relation to the stolen bonsai, please contact policelink on 131 444.

