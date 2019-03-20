Menu
Don't miss next week's My First Year edition for 2019, featuring almost 600 prep students from 31 schools across the Gympie region.
News

600 prep students from 31 Gympie region schools to shine

Shelley Strachan
by
20th Mar 2019 12:01 AM

IT IS just one week until Gympie's annual My First Year publication is available in The Gympie Times next Wednesday.

Almost 600 local prep students and their teachers from 31 schools across the entire Gympie region will be featured in this year's special keepsake for youngsters beginning their school career this year.

Prep students as far as Tiaro and Bauple in the north and Imbil the south, all the way out to the South Burnett in the west, have put on their biggest smiles for their time to shine.

The Gympie Times' My First Year Prep feature will be published Wednesday, March 27 as well as online.

Don't miss it.

Gympie Times

