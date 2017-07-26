26°
600 new jobs: builders, nurses, cleaners, cooks needed

Blake Antrobus
| 26th Jul 2017 6:15 AM
AGED CARE: An artist's impression of the new Waterford @ Hervey Bay aged care facility, located near St Stephen's Hospital in Hervey Bay.
AGED CARE: An artist's impression of the new Waterford @ Hervey Bay aged care facility, located near St Stephen's Hospital in Hervey Bay. Contributed

WE'VE watched them take shape. Now, we can work at two major Hervey Bay aged care facilities.

Between them, Waterford @ Hervey Bay, near St Stephen's Hospital, and the Kawungan Ozcare facility have so far created 290 jobs for aged care staff, including nurses and care assistants.

Already, a total of 240 construction jobs have also been created across both sites with more on the horizon.

Hiring for both facilities is currently under way, with Waterford still accepting applications for up to 150 positions.

Applications for 140 positions at Ozcare are now closed. Short listing, interviews and offer letters are in the works.

But OzCare's facility is tipped to support another 120 construction jobs when development of stage two of the site's retirement village starts later this year.

Facility manager Ann Lucy said the company was currently undertaking interviews for 20 registered nurses, 80 care assistants, 30 client services assistants, about three maintenance officers, a diversional therapist, about four activities officers, two clinical nurses and three cooks.

"We will be making offers over the next four weeks, and following that we will be offering the orientation and training program to the new applicants," Ms Lucy said.

"We will be bringing staff on in three phases; the first will be the core staff to start accepting clients, and the second and third will bring on more care assistants as we take on more people.

"These are all roles that are needed within the care facility."

More than 100 construction jobs have been created at the Waterford which is currently on the hunt for aged care workers including nurses and care assistants.

While some interviews are already under way, site manager Sandy Kesting said applications were still open for the 150 aged care jobs on offer.

"This will be an ongoing process for people looking to apply," Ms Kesting said.

Both aged care sites are expected to open between August and September.

Aged care and health facilities are two major employment bases for the Fraser Coast, with the region becoming renowned as a 'health hub' to industry specialists.

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Holebrook said the region was set for a boom environment with the roll-out of new aged care providers and the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

"There are only good opportunities that can come from these new facilities," Ms Holebrook said.

"It means there will likely be a solid jobs base once they are opened."

To apply for jobs with The Waterford @ Hervey Bay, head to http://www.phc1.com.au/.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  aged care fcjobs fraser coast

