600 claims lodged with one insurer as Gympie's costs mount

Long Rd at Pie Creek. Resident Aaron and his father Peter Godwin suffered extensive damage during the hailnado last Thursday. Aerial footage shows the destruction with a tree on Mr Godwin's roof.

Long Rd at Pie Creek. Resident Aaron and his father Peter Godwin suffered extensive damage during the hailnado last Thursday. Aerial footage shows the destruction with a tree on Mr Godwin's roof. Philippe Coquerand

THE supercell that slammed the Gympie region last Thursday is shaping up to have a huge damages bill with just one insurance company receiving more than 600 claims already, and primary producers reporting catastrophic losses.

As of yesterday afternoon 578 claims had been lodged with RACQ over damage from the storms, more than 60 per cent of the 910 made across the Gympie, South Burnett and Fraser Coast regions combined.

Tin Can Bay followed a distant second with 88.

Of those 910 claims, 489 were for hail damage to cars.

"Unfortunately, some cars have been quite significantly damaged,” an RACQ spokeswoman Kirsty Clinton said.

storm damage storm damage

"RACQ has motor assessors and specialist hail repairers from Brisbane helping the local team in Gympie assess damage to vehicles as quickly as possible; these assessments began on Saturday.

"We have additional staff at the ready to begin paying out claims for vehicles which need to be written off.”

RELATED

For the remaining property claims, she said builders in the region were undertaking "make safes” and had started booking repairs.

"We're prioritising those with severe damage and damage to their roofs,” she said.

A shed is destroyed in last Thursday's tornado storm. Jan Mulholland

"Common damage to property includes water damage from leaks and damage to windows, sky lights and awnings.”

Tansey's Rawganix farm is looking at a loss of more than $300,000 from storm damage.

Add in other primary producers, including Wolvi's Cooloola Berries, Groves' Mary's Creek avocado farm and Carlson's Mooloo bean crop (just to name a few) and the tally climbs.

As do the job losses.

SES crews have worked around the clock to clean the region up and keep residents dry.

A shed is destroyed in last Thursday's tornado storm. Jan Mulholland

A QFES spokeswoman said 282 calls for help had been received, most for leaking roofs and felled trees.

The expected economic cost is not the only toll to emerge.

More than 30,000 lightning strikes were recorded on Thursday, and 5000 houses lost power.

Aside from the ice and electricity, the region has also been given a good soaking.

Gympie has received 199mm in the last seven days, while 172mm has fallen at Goomboorian since last Thursday and 162mm at Glenwood.