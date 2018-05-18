Menu
GOT BEEF: Ethan Geri, Chloe Gould and Glen Perrett with cow and calf Bowenfels Special Edition and Miss Kodiak.
60 years on, Goomeri grazier has still got it

scott kovacevic
by
18th May 2018 12:01 AM
A SHOW veteran of more than 60 years, Glen Perrett still knows how to make a mark with his Bowenfels taking out all of the Angus broad ribbons in yesterday morning's competition.

Mr Perrett said he was pleased with the titles, which came against what he said was "high quality” competition.

"There's always a very good quality here.

"We've had a good start,” he said.

While numbers may have been down a bit thanks to last week's Beef Australia expo in Rockhampton, the Goomeri district grazier said there was still plenty of good competition to enter the Gympie Show ring on day two.

"It will only strengthen,” he said.

Chief Steward Marty Nolan was happy with how the first Show day's competition had unfolded, with about 130 head ready for the ring.

Tennille Hughes with Bryvonlea Philipa at the 2018 Gympie Show.
And the strongest breeds were already making themselves known, particularly the Angus and Droughtmaster.

Not that it would help you predict the winners.

"Bull-wise I think it's a little bit open,” Mr Nolan said.

The Show had also caught the eye of people from across the state, with entrants from Kingaroy and even Crows Nest.

"You get a good range of cattle here,” he said.

But the Gympie region held its own, with Tuchekoi's Guy Swan taking out a few ribbons including Grand Champion Bull with Sunshine Gelbviehs Pure Power.

The early competition impressed him too.

"It's a very good line-up of cattle,” Mr Swan said.

