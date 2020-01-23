60-year-old woman trafficks $80k+ of drugs

A Blackbutt woman will face court over 60 plus drug charges.

A 60-year-old Blackbutt woman will face court today on 60+ drug charges for allegedly trafficking more than $80,000 worth of drugs.

Police have charged the woman with multiple offences following a drug operation in Blackbutt.

The woman allegedly trafficked more than $83,700 worth of drugs including ice amphetamines in the Blackbutt, Yarraman, and Nanango communities over a period of six months.

She has been charged with one count of drug trafficking, 62 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, two counts of receiving property obtained from drug trafficking/supply, and one count of attempting to pervert justice and possessing property used in the commission of a drug offence.

She is due to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court today.

Southern regional crime coordinator detective acting superintendent Mat Kelly said the arrest was the result of the local community working with police to reduce the prevalence of illicit drugs in rural areas.

"These operations, supported by local intelligence and valuable information from across the community, will continue to be conducted across the south west district and throughout the southern policing region," he said.

"By disrupting criminal behaviour in this way, we aim to deter future offending.

"This week's operation was a cooperative effort between the Murgon Criminal Investigation Branch, Burnett Tactical Action Team and uniform staff from Yarraman, Blackbutt and Nanango."