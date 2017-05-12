60 tonnes of filth removed from Fraser in one clean-up

Fraser Coast 4WD Club Inc. members Daniel Peart, Kevin Pearson and Rob Selby with other members who partiipated in the Fraser Island Cleanup on Sunday.

ABOUT 65 tonnes of rubbish has been removed from Fraser Island by members of the Queensland 4WD Club during their most recent clean-up of the World Heritage site.

Club member Rob Selby joined about 700 other members who searched the island's beaches and lakes for illegally dumped rubbish.

By the end of the operation, almost 1,200 bags were filled with rubbish including plastic bottles, clothes, buckets and even a fire cracker.

Mr Selby said the clean-up is a way for the club members to give back to the island.

"Unfortunately across Australia, more and more four wheel drive tracks are being closed to us," Mr Selby said.

"So this is showing the community we don't want to rip up an area, it shows we can look after the environment whilst we enjoy it."

The car club has been holding island clean-up days for 17 years, and Mr Selby said the issue of rubbish on Fraser Island was not improving.

"It's about the same," he said.

"Unfortunately a lot of it [the rubbish] comes from the ocean and other waterways."