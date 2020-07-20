Menu
Outside Gympie District Court, where 4 people are facing charges today.
News

60 people face charges in two Gympie courts

Frances Klein
20th Jul 2020 7:58 AM
GYMPIE District Court are in their second and final week of sittings in Gympie for this time. There are four people facing charges there today:

John Edward Featherstone

Brad William Micthell

Jessie Leena Hames

Brett Ingliss Bayldon

Gympie Magistrates Court is also sitting today where the following 56 people are facing charges today on Monday July 20, 20202:

Antonis, Samuel

Belbeck, Jack William

Bishop, Emma Lee, Miss

Boston, Shane Grant

Bourbaud, Max William Junior, Mr

Brabrook, Rick James, Mr

Burgess, Alyce Maree

Burke, Steen Hassel, Mr

Cronin, Albert Charles Marc, Mr

Cumner, Steven Robert Clifford

Davis, Trevor Mark, Mr

Doolan, Phillip Leonard, Mr

Fitzgerald, Abby Lynn

Fletcher, Ross Leslie

Fox, Jai Brendan

Galea, Mark, Mr

Goward, Mathew James, Mr

Hamilton, Donald

Hesketh, Steven

Johnson, Andrew Edward, Mr

Jones, Craig Ian

Kallaste, Jari Eino

Kilgour-Crane, Courtney Joy, Miss

Kipling, Erica Paige

Klinge, Stephen Carl, Mr

Knight, Mandylee

Lawes, Cassandra Rachel

Lewis, Renee Louise

Lynam, Kathryn Florence

Macaulay, Benjamen Jeffery, Mr

Macgregor, Leanne Margaret

Masselos, Alec Anthony

Mclean, Zachary Stephen

Menzies, Kay Lorraine

Mitchell, Brad William

Norman, Stephen James

Pooley, Jonathan William Francis

Porter, Phillip Edward

Rawls, Daniel Jonathan

Reed, Kia John Allen, Mr

Rogers, Anthony William, Mr

Schultz, Carl Patrick, Mr

Shorter, Stephen Jeremy, Mr

Spillane, Dallas Brian John

Thiemann, Christopha Kim

Trask, Scott William

Tribel, Steven, Mr

Van Steenis, Zachary Kees

Venardos, Kristina Alice

Verboom, Darren Wayne Scott

Vick, Travis Jarred

Walser, Jessica Lynn

Waters, Cameron Michael, Mr

Wickmann, James Justin John

Williams, Catriona Anne, Ms

Wynne, Tyson Ashley

gympie court gympie crime gympie district court gympie magistrates court list prosecution
Gympie Times

