6 ways to celebrate Halloween in Gympie

1.HALLOWEEN FAREWELL SKATE PARTY

When:

Saturday 6.30-9.30pm

Where:

SkateZone & Gympie Roller Sports Club Inc - 15 Dennis Little Drive, Glanmire.

Cost:

$15 entry and $5 skate hire.

THIS will be SkateZone's biggest party ever and they want to go out with a bang. It's time to say goodbye, so lace up your skates and lets party. Gympie Roller Sports Club will be running a fundraising event for Melbourne and will be opening the bar. Dress up in your scary costumes or not. It's up you.

2. WOLVI HALL HALLOWEEN DISCO

When:

Wednesday October 31 from 5-7.30pm

Where:

Wolvi Hall 1358 Kin Kin Rd, Wolvi.

Cost:

FREE

A FREE event where local kids can come dressed up in Halloween costume and enjoy a disco and some games. Games will start at 5.30pm sharp.

3. HALLOWEEN FAMILY FUN NIGHT AT BUNNINGS

When:

Wednesday October 31 from 5.30-7.30pm

Where:

Bunnings Gympie - 5 Hall Rd, Gympie.

Cost:

FREE

HEAD to Gympie Bunnings for a Halloween Family Fun Night. Get dressed up and join the team to trick or treat around the store and do some funky craft with Gympie Bone Museum. Light refreshments provided. Register on the Bunnings website at www.bunnings.com.au.

4. HALLOWEEN DRESS-UP DAY

When:

Wednesday October 31 from 9.30-11am.

Where:

Early Learning Centre Gympie South - 2 Woolgar Rd, Southside.

Cost:

FREE

THE Early Learning Centre are celebrating Halloween with a dress up day and special morning tea and a morning filled with fun Halloween activities. Everyone is welcome to attend.

5. HALLOWEEN SHIN DIG

When:

Saturday from 9pm-2am

Where:

The Royal Hotel - 190 Mary St, Gympie.

Cost:

Free before 10pm then $10 per person

THE After Race Party this weekend, just happens to fall on the same night as The Royal's annual Halloween shin dig. Band Tennessee Lights will be in the lounge from 10pm till 1am while DJ Whitty is back and down on the decks from 9pm till 2am. There are prizes for the Best Dressed.

6. HALLOWEEN PARTY

When:

Saturday from 8pm-2am

Where:

Queenslander Hotel - 170 Mary St, Gympie.

GET your freak on at the Queenslander Hotel's Monster Bash. There will be costumes, games, prizes, creepy cocktails and loads of ghoulish fun.