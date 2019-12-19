6 time Qld champ the favourite to win Gympie summer slam

Speedway - Queensland Champion Matt Pascoe doing a lap of honour after his title win at Ian Boettcher Race Parts Kingaroy Speedway.

MOTORSPORTS: A six time Queensland Champion is one of the must-see drivers and one of the favourites to win the Masondale Super Sedan Gympie Gold Summer Slam.

Matt Pascoe defended his title for the fourth consecutive time last Saturday at the Ian Boettcher Race Parts Kingaroy Speedway.

His attention now turns to the summer slam at the Gympie’s Corbet’s Group Mothar Mountain Speedway held over two days from December 26.

Pascoe is one of the in-form drivers and prefers the unconventional layout of the Gympie circuit and is determined to add a win in the summer slam to his list of growing successes.

“The Summer Slam is one of those highlights in the season and the team is ready to perform well. We love the track and can’t wait to get back out there racing,” he said.

Speedway regulars will have witnessed Pascoe’s smooth style and pace in the past and will know that he is difficult to beat on the Gympie track.

Pascoe won the title last season in Gympie and was pushed all the way by Toowoomba-based driver Sean Black.

Black has a newly rebuilt car this season and is keen to reserve last season’s results.

The contest between Pascoe and Black usually has fans on the edge of their seat.

This event is the first day as a two-day format which the drivers have supported.

“This year the slam will reach new heights and the Gympie round as it will be held over two nights,” Gympie Saloon Car Club president Allan Jennings said.

“It is a pleasure to be invited to be part of the series and that the club were able to stay as an important part of the series., he said.

Summer slam starts on Thursday, December 26 and runs to Friday, December 27.

Thursday’s support races will be production sedans, street stocks and junior sedans.

Friday features the modlites and national 4’s.

Super sedans will race three rounds of heats and a final both nights with presentations following both nights.

The pits will be open to the public during the interval break each night.

Gates open at 3pm and racing starts at 5pm at 328 Noosa Road, Mothar Mountain.