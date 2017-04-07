6 things to do in the Gympie region tomorrow and Sunday

OFF AND RACING: Catch all the racing action today at the Gympie Turfclub with the 100 Club Cup Race Day.

1. 100 CLUB CUP RACE DAY

WHERE: Gympie Turfclub, Exhibition Rd

WHEN: Saturday 11am - 7pm

Grab yourself a marquee and head along to the Gympie Turf Club for the 100 Club Cup Race Day.

The gates open at 11am and there's a full program of local racing plus fashions on the field with prizes to swoon over, bar, TAB and dining facilities.

There will be a pamper station there once again for the ladies, manned by the talented stylists at Your Serenity - Hair & Beauty Design.

And once the racing in over, settle in to enjoy live entertainment in and around the betting ring and main bar.

2. MARY VALLEY STAGS VS COOLUM

WHERE: Jack Spicer Oval, Kandanga

WHEN: Saturday, 3pm.

THE Mary Valley Stags are at home today against the Coolum Rugby League Club.

Head along a little early to catch Division 2 A - Pomona Cooran against Beerwah at 1.30pm with the Stags taking the field in the main event against Coolum at 3pm.

There will be a canteen and licensed bar onsite plus a jumping castle for the kids.

3. GYMPIE CATS VS HERVEY BAY BOMBERS

WHERE: Cats Oval, Six Mile Gympie

WHEN: Saturday, 2pm.

GET your AFL action when the boys from the Gympie Cats take on Hervey Bay at Six Mile.

There will be a canteen onsite and a bar, so grab yourself a comfy seat and get ready to cheer on the home side. The girls will get their chance to take to the field later in the month.

4. GYMPIE DIGGERS VS BUDERIM

WHERE: One Mile Oval, Brisbane Road

WHEN: Saturday, 3pm and 5pm

HEAD along to the One Mile Oval when the Diggers take on Buderim at home. There'll be plenty of soccer action with Division 2 kicking off at 3pm and the Division 1 taking on the visitors at 5pm.

There'll be plenty to eat and drink with a bar and canteen onsite, but you'll need to grab a seat early, because the Digger's games are always well attended.

5. FINAL ROUND OF SUNSHINE COAST TENNIS FIXTURES

WHERE: Queens Park, Cnr Bruce Hwy and Jane St

WHEN: Sunday from 12pm.

TENNIS your thing? There's the final round of the Sunny Coast Tennis fixtures on Sunday for you to head along to.

There'll be food and drink available onsite, and this bunch of friendly players will welcome with open arms.

6. TIN CAN BAY JUNIOR FISHING DAY

WHERE: Norman Point Picnic Hut, Tin Can Bay

WHEN: Saturday, 8am - 12pm.

GRAB a line, perch a hat on your head and don't flounder around these holdiays with a free fishing event for children aged 7- 15. Tuition, training and assistance will be on offer for those casting a line, whether they have already landed their first catch or have never even picked up a fishing rod before. Prizes, refreshments and a free barbecue at the end of the event will also be on offer. Bookings are essential, and can be made on 0437242171 or by emailing tcbfishingclub@bigpond.com.