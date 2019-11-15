6 things to do in Gympie this weekend

Mark Cull is an avid cyclist who is organising a stand at the Youth Precinct Opening on Sunday. Photo: Troy Jegers

Mark Cull is an avid cyclist who is organising a stand at the Youth Precinct Opening on Sunday. Photo: Troy Jegers

YOU’LL be spoiled for choice for things to do this weekend.

1. WIDGEE COUNTRY MUSIC CLUB SPRING TALENT QUEST

When: Starts tonight and continues tomorrow and Sunday

Where: Widgee Community Hall and Recreation Centre

THIS is a weekend of music with Bill Chambers and other special guests. The venue offers great camping facilities and amenities with the canteen operating over the weekend. The bar will be open throughout the festival. There is a small camping fee, with more details from the Bushman’s Bar.

2. THE WOLVI STOMP

When: Tomorrow from about noon to late afternoon Sunday.

Where: Wolvi Hall

THE Wolvi Stomp is a live music fundraiser for the Wolvi Hall and all proceeds will go directly to the hall. Acts will include Minnie Marks, Frank Sultana, Lecia Louise, Rhyley McGrath, Jeremiah Johnson, Olivia Ruth, The Venture, Boi & Eskae, Apsy Jones and many more. Head to www.eventbrite.com.au/e/the-wolvi-stomp-19-tickets-70458560451 for more information.

The Gympie Auto Sports Club will hold the final round of the Queensland Offroad Racing Championships at Federal this weekend. Photo: CRAIG HOUSTON PHOTOGRAPHY 2018.

3. FEDERAL FINALE

When: Tomorrow from 8am to Sunday 4pm

Where: North of the Federal School on the Old Bruce Highway.

THIS is the last round of off-road racing for the year for the Gympie Auto Sports Club. There will be free spectating and great food available all weekend long. Racing starts 8am tomorrow and 7.30am Sunday.

4. BIOFEST

When: Tomorrow from 9am to Sunday 2pm.

Where: Kin Kin Showgrounds

Cost: Free

BIOFEST is a beautiful free family event that features workshops, live music, professional talks, markets and many more. Dubarray will be joining a tasty local line-up including mates Bearfoot, Flaskas, Jess Taylor, Manoa, Soula, Anna & Jordan plus many more. Dubarray will be on stage tomorrow at 5pm to rock out a sunset session.

A mega slide will be one of the free fun rides available at the Gympie RSL Family Fun Day.

5. GYMPIE RSL FAMILY FUN DAY

When: Sunday from 1pm

Where: Nelson Reserve

Cost: Free entry, rides, activities and some food.

TO CELEBRATE the 100th birthday of the Gympie RSL Sub-branch, a massive party in Nelson Reserve is planned. There will be stalls, displays, rides, entertainment, food, raffles, activities and more. A WWII Wirraway flyover will be a highlight of the afternoon and the evening will feature a laser light show.

6. YOUTH PRECINCT AND SKATE PARK OFFICIAL OPENING

When: Sunday from noon.

Where: Former Memorial Pool site, River Rd, Gympie.

THERE is a big day planned for the official opening of the new skate park with demonstrations by skateboarders and BMX riders, live music and food. The official proceedings include a rededication of the facility by the Gympie RSL and start at noon.