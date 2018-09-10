6 things that happened in the Gympie region over the weekend

Two people died at the scene following a two-car crash on the Burnett Highway south of Gayndah late Saturday night.

Two people died at the scene following a two-car crash on the Burnett Highway south of Gayndah late Saturday night. 3980290905

1. Two killed in Burnett Highway smash, Saturday night

Two people died at the scene following a two-car crash on the Burnett Highway south of Gayndah late Saturday night.

According to police, a sedan and a four-wheel-drive collided about 7km south of Gayndah at around 10pm.

Two dead after collision on Burnett Highway

The two male occupants of the sedan were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The male and female occupants of the four-wheel-drive sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is still investigating the incident.

2. 2018 Business Awards a 'huge success', Saturday night

Gympie State High School took out the Educator award: From left Brett Costin from Victory College (runner up) with Angela Lisk (Tafe QLD sponsor) and Adam Bowman from Gympie State High School at the 2018 Business Awards. Philippe Coquerand

GALLERY: 48 winners and glamour photos from Business Awards

THE 2018 Business Awards was a huge success on Saturday night, with more than 240 people attending.

The awards night was held at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Check out the photo gallery of the event and the full list of winners HERE.

GLAMOUROUS NIGHT: Caroline Vielle and Jess Warwick from The Gympie Times enjoying the 2018 Business Awards at the Civic Centre on Saturday night. Philippe Coquerand

3. Southside woman hospitalised after garage crash, Sunday afternoon

A WOMAN in her mid sixties was taken to Gympie Hospital after she was "clipped” by a vehicle in the garage of a Southside property on Sunday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews received initial reports of a pedestrian being struck at an Iris Ct address around 1:17pm, and arrived on scene to help extricate the woman and carry out initial treatments.

Southside woman hospitalised after garage crash

A QAS Media spokesman said the woman was conscious at the scene and had been struck during a parking attempt in the garage.

He said she was being taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition "for precautionary measures”.

4. Teenager taken to hospital after Bollier roll, Saturday morning

A SINGLE vehicle crash at Bollier kept QAS crews busy on Saturday morning, and fortunately ended with a 19-year-old man taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Ambulance crews attended the scene on Bryant Road after initial reports surfaced at 10:08am, and found the man "conscious and alert” but suffering from minor pain.

A QAS spokeswoman said the man's vehicle had not fully rolled as initially thought, with crews reporting it came to rest on its side at the scene.

5. Tino's Tigers roar in big Super Cup win, Saturday afternoon

CHARGE IN: Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui goes to make the tackle on the Burleigh Bears player. QRL Media

GYMPIE Rugby League sensation Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and his Easts Tigers teammates were in full flight on Saturday when they triumphed 50-20 over the Ipswich Jets in their Intrust Super Cup elimination final at Suzuki Stadium.

The Tigers will face the Burleigh Bears for a place in the 2018 grand final this weekend.

Where to watch Tino as Tigers hope to roar for finals

CHAMP: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui leading the way for the Queensland U20s historic victory on Wednesday night. QRL Media/NRL Photos

6. Motorbike crash sends man to hospital, Sunday afternoon

A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital after crashing his motorbike at Cooloolabin late Sunday afternoon.

Man taken to hospital after crashing motorbike

Ambulance services attended the scene about 3.30pm to address the 23-year-old's minor injuries.

He was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.