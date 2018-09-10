6 things that happened in the Gympie region over the weekend
1. Two killed in Burnett Highway smash, Saturday night
Two people died at the scene following a two-car crash on the Burnett Highway south of Gayndah late Saturday night.
According to police, a sedan and a four-wheel-drive collided about 7km south of Gayndah at around 10pm.
Two dead after collision on Burnett Highway
The two male occupants of the sedan were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The male and female occupants of the four-wheel-drive sustained non life-threatening injuries.
The Forensic Crash Unit is still investigating the incident.
2. 2018 Business Awards a 'huge success', Saturday night
GALLERY: 48 winners and glamour photos from Business Awards
THE 2018 Business Awards was a huge success on Saturday night, with more than 240 people attending.
The awards night was held at the Gympie Civic Centre.
Check out the photo gallery of the event and the full list of winners HERE.
3. Southside woman hospitalised after garage crash, Sunday afternoon
A WOMAN in her mid sixties was taken to Gympie Hospital after she was "clipped” by a vehicle in the garage of a Southside property on Sunday afternoon.
Queensland Ambulance Service crews received initial reports of a pedestrian being struck at an Iris Ct address around 1:17pm, and arrived on scene to help extricate the woman and carry out initial treatments.
Southside woman hospitalised after garage crash
A QAS Media spokesman said the woman was conscious at the scene and had been struck during a parking attempt in the garage.
He said she was being taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition "for precautionary measures”.
4. Teenager taken to hospital after Bollier roll, Saturday morning
A SINGLE vehicle crash at Bollier kept QAS crews busy on Saturday morning, and fortunately ended with a 19-year-old man taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.
Ambulance crews attended the scene on Bryant Road after initial reports surfaced at 10:08am, and found the man "conscious and alert” but suffering from minor pain.
A QAS spokeswoman said the man's vehicle had not fully rolled as initially thought, with crews reporting it came to rest on its side at the scene.
5. Tino's Tigers roar in big Super Cup win, Saturday afternoon
GYMPIE Rugby League sensation Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and his Easts Tigers teammates were in full flight on Saturday when they triumphed 50-20 over the Ipswich Jets in their Intrust Super Cup elimination final at Suzuki Stadium.
The Tigers will face the Burleigh Bears for a place in the 2018 grand final this weekend.
Where to watch Tino as Tigers hope to roar for finals
6. Motorbike crash sends man to hospital, Sunday afternoon
A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital after crashing his motorbike at Cooloolabin late Sunday afternoon.
Man taken to hospital after crashing motorbike
Ambulance services attended the scene about 3.30pm to address the 23-year-old's minor injuries.
He was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.