6 things that happened in Gympie on the weekend

1. Lucky escape for Gympie rider

A 50-year-old male is lucky to be alive after a motorcycle crash at Victory Heights on Saturday.

Emergency service officers feared the worst for the man, whose bike landed upside down in a tree on Tin Can Bay Rd near Lockhart Rd.

The man is thought to have only suffered a broken ankle in the 12.30pm crash.

Crash on Tin Can Bay Rd, Gympie. Tom Daunt

2. Gympie SAS soldier given headstone

FORMER Gympie SAS soldier Norman McCullough's head stone was unveiled in a special service at Gympie cemetery on Saturday.

Corporal McCullough served in Malaya, Thailand and Vietnam before being discharged from the Special Air Service squadron in 1976.

He died in Western Australia in 1983 and his ashes were brought to Gympie and interred with his mother, Ada Meiers in an unmarked grave.

A portrait of Norman McCullough with his service medals. Contributed

Zoltan Simon, who served with Corporal McCullough in the SAS said:

"Today (Saturday) is special for me particularly because I hadn't seen Norm since the last day we parted in Vietnam.

"That was in February 1971.

3. Close call with truck

AN ELDERLY couple were left shaken but not hurt when the car they were driving had a run in with a truck on the Bruce Hwy on Saturday.

A Gympie police officer said the crash happened on the northern side of Gympie close to the Mary River Motor Inn.

He believed the car and truck were both entering a lane when the RAV the couple was driving "got collected and pushed up the road”.

Nobody required transport to hospital.

4. Rain pelts Rainbow

Nippers at Rainbow beach got a soaking on Sunday when a storm rolled in from the sea. Frances Klein

RAINBOW Beach had 70mm of rain on Saturday, with more following on Sunday.

The Rainbow Beach Surf Lifesaving Club Nippers competed on a wet beach on Sunday morning, with a fast-approaching storm dropping a bucket-load for about 15 minutes.

Conditions were dumpy and visibility in the water for nippers on boards was temporarily halted, but the consensus from the active kids was the water was warm and it didn't stop them from having fun.

Meanwhile in Gympie, cricket was washed out for the weekend.

5. Three hospitalised after Bruce Hwy crash

THREE people were rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy on Sunday.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said three people received minor injuries after a truck and car collided on the highway between Bauple and Tiaro just before 2pm.

Two people were taken to Maryborough Hospital while the third person was taken to Gympie Hospital, all in a stable condition.

6. Gympie school leavers take on schoolies

ANXIOUS parents said goodbye to Gympie school leavers as they headed to Schoolies Week 2017 this year.

Gympie lads at Schoolies on the Gold Coast, courtesy of Schoolies.com Phoenix Wilson

Most Gympie schoolie-attendees headed to the Gold Coast with some spending the week at the Sunshine Coast.

Coincidentally university broke up for the year, so while some parents lost some for the week, some gained their offspring back for a few months.