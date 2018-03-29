6 rules for fishing this Easter if you don't want a fine

STICK TO THE RULES: Fisheries officers will be patrolling tidal and fresh waters to enforce regulations over the Easter weekend and to talk to fishers as part of the ongoing campaign to educate the community.

STICK TO THE RULES: Fisheries officers will be patrolling tidal and fresh waters to enforce regulations over the Easter weekend and to talk to fishers as part of the ongoing campaign to educate the community.

THE Easter long weekend is the busiest on Gympie region waterways, prompting a reminder to all fishermen and women to check the rules and fish responsibly.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol district manager Rob McDonald said hefty fines apply for those who don't comply with fishing and boating safety rules.

"Most fishers in Queensland do the right thing and fish by the rules and we would like to see that good record continue over Easter,” Mr McDonald said.

"Fisheries officers will be patrolling tidal and fresh waters to enforce regulations if needed and to talk to fishers as part of our ongoing campaign to educate the community.”

Mr McDonald said fisheries regulations are in place to ensure sustainable fish stocks for future generations of Queenslanders to enjoy.

"Different rules apply to fishing in tidal waters, freshwaters, marine parks and interstate and hefty fines apply for illegal fishing activity,” he said.

"It's important all fishers, regardless of whether they are experienced or first timers, get to know the rules, including size and possession limits, how to correctly measure a fish, fishing gear restrictions and closed seasons.”

Mr McDonald said fishers should also remember to purchase a Stocked Impoundment Permit (SIP) before fishing at any of the State's 63 stocked dams and weirs.

"Stocked impoundments are a truly sustainable fishing experience with stocks of iconic Queensland fish species like barramundi replenished regularly,” he said.

"Species stocked include barramundi, golden perch, silver perch, Australian bass, Mary River cod, Murray River cod and saratoga.

"SIPs cost $10.00 for a weekly permit, $50.00 for yearly permit or $36.00 for a yearly concession permit, covering all 63 dams on the Scheme.”

Fishers can purchase a SIP online at www.daf.qld.gov.au, over the phone at 1300 575 359 or at Australia Post outlets and sub-agents.

People who suspect illegal fishing activities should report it by calling the 24 hour toll-free Fishwatch hotline on 1800 017 116.

For more information on Queensland fishing rules and regulations, visit www.fisheries.qld.gov.au, call 13 25 23 or download the free 'Qld Fishing' app from Apple and Google app stores.

