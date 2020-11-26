6 people face Gympie courts today

DISTRICT court sittings continue today in Gympie with the sentence of Trevor Mark Davis due at 9.30am.

Luke Raymond Watts is also due to be sentenced this morning from 9.30am before the trial of Ngtihe Lewis Pearce continues at 10am.

From 2pm, the pre-trial hearing of Lance William Evans is due to start.

At 3.30pm John Allan Black is due to be sentenced.

Judge Cash QC will preside over all cases in Gympie District Court.

In Gympie Magistrates Court only one person is listed as due to appear: Mr Craig Mudd from 9am.

