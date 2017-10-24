6 houses you can get in Gympie with $200k

1. Snap up this bargain
6 Greenmount Lane, Gympie
$200,000
Agent says: "This home has been recently modernised and is ready to go. With a new lick of paint and some other great features, this one is ideal for the first home buyer, young couple or investor.”
Features:
- Two bedroom home with ceiling fans & built ins
- Main bedroom has verandah access overlooking garden
- Open plan kitchen & dining area with spacious lounge
- Newly modernised kitchen includes ample storage space
- Bathroom includes new vanity with bath & shower duo
- New split cycle air conditioning in the lounge & dining
- Newly installed cement driveway with direct street access
- Within direct walking distance to the victory college
- Within a five minute drive to the Gympie hospital & CBD
- Fully fenced & easy care 646m2 block in a great location
2. Rock solid investment home
2 Venardos Dr, Gympie
$199,000
Agent says: "This is a rock solid investment home on a large 1228m2 flood free corner allotment with a good tenant of 12 years in place.”
Features:
- Block construction with an iron roof
- Three large bedrooms with BIRs
- Air-conditioned & open plan kitchen dining & living area
- Bathroom with shower over bath & vanity
- Good sized laundry with separate toilet
- Covered outdoor entertaining area
- Two car undercover parking
- Nice gardens featuring rock retaining walls
- Interior photos unavailable - please book an inspection
- Long-time owner of this property wants it sold and will listen to the market
3. Just reduced
30 Violet St, Gympie
$169,000
Agent says: "Price reduction with the vendor committed elsewhere; must sell.”
Features:
- 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom high set weatherboard house with polished floors
- Fenced, cinder block below and weatherboard upper with lounge/dining, country style kitchen and polished floors.
- Currently rented and grossing $14,560 per annum that's over 8.6% gross rental return
- Large 903m2 block situated on the Bruce Highway in central Gympie with 20m frontage and direct access.
- Situated on a high volume intersection with high exposure and on the commercial corridor.
- Zoned Low Impact/Light Industry and primed for set and forget, development or home based business STCA
- Close to schools, shops, transport
4. Great starter or investment
86 Duke St, Gympie
$189,000
Agent says: "Here's a great property to get you into the market, especially if you're on a budget. Come and check out this little beauty today.”
- Tidy, vinyl clad timber home with two bedrooms, one very large with air-conditioning and room for a study.
- Separate lounge and dining areas, renovated galley style kitchen with gas cooktop and electric oven.
- High ceilings, timber flooring, parking, plus a second toilet.
- Flat to gently sloping 1012m2 allotment, fenced, landscaped with rockeries, fish pond and covered outdoor entertaining area.
- Previously rented for $225 per week.
- Minutes from Gympie CBD and just across the road from a park.
5. Great opportunity - great value
27 Berrie St, Gympie
Offers over $190,000
Agent says: "This property will tick all the boxes for investors and/or renovators and is located within a five minute walk to the Gympie CBD.”
- Large 1012m2 block
- Air-conditioned
- Timber home
- Polished floors
- Long term tenants
- Low impact industry zoned
- Prior offers considered
- Close to primary and secondary schools, shops, public transport
6. Build in the beautiful Dawn
70 Sunrise Circle, The Dawn
$195,000
Agent says: "Situated in the sought-after location of The Dawn, this southern block is close to the Bruce Highway and is elevated on 1.52ha (3.8 acres) more or less.”
This block offers:
- North east facing, gently sloping to the rear, in quiet rural residential area
- Mostly fully cleared, with large dam surrounded by a few trees on the rear boundary
- Includes large shed in good condition, has power, phone connection plus 7000 gallons of rainwater
- Three bedrooms, one bathroom, three car spaces
- Rural views
- Please note that this is not classed as a liveable dwelling
- Priced to sell, this block would make a fun family lifestyle in The Dawn.