6 houses you can get in Gympie with $200k

1. Snap up this bargain

FOR SALE: 6 Greenmount Lane, $200, 000. Contributed

6 Greenmount Lane, Gympie

$200,000

Agent says: "This home has been recently modernised and is ready to go. With a new lick of paint and some other great features, this one is ideal for the first home buyer, young couple or investor.”

Features:

Two bedroom home with ceiling fans & built ins

Main bedroom has verandah access overlooking garden

Open plan kitchen & dining area with spacious lounge

Newly modernised kitchen includes ample storage space

Bathroom includes new vanity with bath & shower duo

New split cycle air conditioning in the lounge & dining

Newly installed cement driveway with direct street access

Within direct walking distance to the victory college

Within a five minute drive to the Gympie hospital & CBD

Fully fenced & easy care 646m2 block in a great location

2. Rock solid investment home

FOR SALE: 2 Venardos Dr, $199,000 Contributed

2 Venardos Dr, Gympie

$199,000

Agent says: "This is a rock solid investment home on a large 1228m2 flood free corner allotment with a good tenant of 12 years in place.”

Features:

Block construction with an iron roof

Three large bedrooms with BIRs

Air-conditioned & open plan kitchen dining & living area

Bathroom with shower over bath & vanity

Good sized laundry with separate toilet

Covered outdoor entertaining area

Two car undercover parking

Nice gardens featuring rock retaining walls

Interior photos unavailable - please book an inspection

Long-time owner of this property wants it sold and will listen to the market

3. Just reduced

FOR SALE: 30 Violet St, $169,000 Contributed

30 Violet St, Gympie

$169,000

Agent says: "Price reduction with the vendor committed elsewhere; must sell.”

Features:

2 bedroom / 1 bathroom high set weatherboard house with polished floors

Fenced, cinder block below and weatherboard upper with lounge/dining, country style kitchen and polished floors.

Currently rented and grossing $14,560 per annum that's over 8.6% gross rental return

Large 903m2 block situated on the Bruce Highway in central Gympie with 20m frontage and direct access.

Situated on a high volume intersection with high exposure and on the commercial corridor.

Zoned Low Impact/Light Industry and primed for set and forget, development or home based business STCA

Close to schools, shops, transport

4. Great starter or investment

FOR SALE: 86 Duke St, $189,000. Contributed

86 Duke St, Gympie

$189,000

Agent says: "Here's a great property to get you into the market, especially if you're on a budget. Come and check out this little beauty today.”

Tidy, vinyl clad timber home with two bedrooms, one very large with air-conditioning and room for a study.

Separate lounge and dining areas, renovated galley style kitchen with gas cooktop and electric oven.

High ceilings, timber flooring, parking, plus a second toilet.

Flat to gently sloping 1012m2 allotment, fenced, landscaped with rockeries, fish pond and covered outdoor entertaining area.

Previously rented for $225 per week.

Minutes from Gympie CBD and just across the road from a park.

5. Great opportunity - great value

FOR SALE: 27 Berrie Street, OFFERS OVER $190,000 Contributed

27 Berrie St, Gympie

Offers over $190,000

Agent says: "This property will tick all the boxes for investors and/or renovators and is located within a five minute walk to the Gympie CBD.”

Large 1012m2 block

Air-conditioned

Timber home

Polished floors

Long term tenants

Low impact industry zoned

Prior offers considered

Close to primary and secondary schools, shops, public transport

6. Build in the beautiful Dawn

FOR SALE: 70 Sunrise Circle, $190,000. Contributed

70 Sunrise Circle, The Dawn

$195,000

Agent says: "Situated in the sought-after location of The Dawn, this southern block is close to the Bruce Highway and is elevated on 1.52ha (3.8 acres) more or less.”

This block offers:

North east facing, gently sloping to the rear, in quiet rural residential area

Mostly fully cleared, with large dam surrounded by a few trees on the rear boundary

Includes large shed in good condition, has power, phone connection plus 7000 gallons of rainwater

Three bedrooms, one bathroom, three car spaces

Rural views

Please note that this is not classed as a liveable dwelling

Priced to sell, this block would make a fun family lifestyle in The Dawn.

