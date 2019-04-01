6 Gympie region rep sports stars get government grants

Photos View Photo Gallery

SIX talented Gympie sport stars have received funding under the latest round of money in the Local Sporting Championships program.

The grants of $550 to $750 will help participate in state, national and international competitions.

Gympie swimmer James Hangad will compete at the State Swimming Championships, Joseph McClintock in the Junior Eight Ball Nationals 2019, Grace Dixon in the under-15 Australian Hockey Championships, Gabrielle Davey from Cooran in the NSW Pony Club State Sporting and Campdrafting Championships, Aleiha McConville from Federal in the NSW State Championships Pony Club, and Felicity Mawhinney in the NSW Pony Club State Sporting And Campdrafting Championship.

"Wide Bay is home to some incredibly talents sportsmen and women, and I congratulate them on their success in this latest round of the Local Sporting Championships program,” Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said.

"The cost of participating in championships can be quite high, especially where travel over great distances is required, so this funding will help them travel to competitions all over Australia and even internationally to achieve their sporting goals,” he said.

Jess Wilcox and Grace Dixon. Renee Albrecht

"These young sports champions build on Wide Bay's reputation of producing outstanding athletes, and they all do a fine job of representing their sport and their community at these prestigious titles,” Mr O'Brien said.

"There were many applications for the Local Sporting Champions Program and only limited grants are available, but I am really impressed by the depth of talent, the level of commitment, and the ambition and pursuit of excellence, that the applicants demonstrated.”

The Federal Government's Local Sporting Champions program supports young sportsmen and women between the ages of 12 and 18, by providing grants of $500 to help meet the costs of participating in sporting events, including travel, equipment, uniforms and accommodation.

To be eligible to apply for a Local Sporting Champions grant, applicants:

. must be aged 12 to 18 years (inclusive);

. must be required to travel a distance of 250 kilometres or more, return.

. be participating in an official national sporting organisation (NSO) endorsed sporting competition.

The Australian Sports Commission (ASC) is responsible for the management and coordination of the program, with grant recipients selected by a local panel.

Applications for the grants can be made at any time throughout the year, through the Australian Sports Commission's website https://www.sportaus.gov.au/grants_and_funding.