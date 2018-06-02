6 Gympie people hospitalised and flu cases skyrocket 345%

Flu season is upon us as winter sets in.

INTENSIVE care unit admissions for flu in Queensland have already overtaken last year's horror flu season levels which were the worst in nine years, and in Gympie more than four times as many flu cases have been reported.

Sunshine Coast Public Health Unit clinical director Dr Andrew Langley said six people within the Gympie Regional Council area had been hospitalised with confirmed influenza as of May 27, 2018.

"There have been 40 cases of influenza reported to Queensland Health for residents of Gympie Regional Council area this year, with very few or no cases notified for each recent week,” he said.

"These notifications are only the people who seek medical advice and have laboratory testing. The average number of reported cases in the Gympie region by this time of year for the past five years is nine cases.

"At Gympie Hospital this year (as at May 27, 2018), six people have been hospitalised with confirmed influenza. From 2013 to 2017, there were up to 36 hospitalisations per year (for the whole year).

"Gympie Hospital has a Close Observation Unit to provide additional monitoring and care for patients who require it.”

Across Queensland this year there have been 4437 notified cases of influenza (as at May 27).

This is 1.6 times the average at this time of year for the past five years (2794), and similar to the 4301 cases notified by this time last year.

Most reported cases of influenza overall and each week this year have been type A influenza.

There have been 531 admissions to public hospitals and 78 ICU admissions for people with influenza across Queensland this year.

Join the fight against flu with the following five strategies:

1. Get vaccinated: The new formulation of the free vaccine is available for high-risk groups including children up to 5 years of age, people aged 65 years and over, most Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, pregnant women, and people with chronic conditions including cardiac and respiratory conditions.

2. If you are concerned about your influenza-like symptoms, consider calling a nurse for free on 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) or seeing a GP, instead of going to an emergency department.

3. Wash your hands.

4. Stay home if you're sick.

5. Cover your cough with a tissue or your arm.