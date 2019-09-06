6 Gympie drink or drug drivers face the music in court

SIX drink or drug drivers faced the Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

SIX drink or drug drivers faced the Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday. Blake Antrobus

The full list is:

Phillip Gregory Yule, 60, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol in the Six Mile Rest Area on August 26.

The court heard Yule, who was camping at the rest area in his vehicle, drove it about 20m toward another camper's car at low speed just after 2am.

He was arrested at the site, and returned a breath test reading of .181.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted Yule had a "shocking” drink driving history, fining him $1000 and banning him from driving for nine months.

Richard Mark Steel, 24, blew .125 on Beach Rd at Teewah Beach on August 10.

He received the mandatory minimum three month licence suspension because he had committed a previous offence for driving over the zero alcohol limit in the past five years.

Mr Callaghan also fined Steel $600 with no conviction recorded.

Riley James Goleby, 20, blew .121 on an unnmade beach road at Cooloola on August 10 while on a provisional licence. He was fined $500 and banned from driving for four months with no conviction recorded.

John Anthony Kirkpatrick, 45, blew .084 when he was caught speeding on Corella Rd on August 4, the court heard.

Kirkpatrick's lawyer told the court he had been chopping wood with his brother and consumed multiple beers before driving at about 1.10pm on that date.

Kirkpatrick was fined $300 and banned from driving for one month, but no conviction was recorded.

Peter Daryl Hewlett, 62, blew .081 when he was caught driving on Spectrum St at Rainbow Beach on August 19.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $400 with no conviction recorded, but he was granted a temporary work licence.

Scott David Brown had methylamphetamine in his saliva when he was tested on Pine St on June 2.

He was banned from driving for one month and fined $150 with no conviction recorded.