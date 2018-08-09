6 Gympie businesses join the drought appeal

Gympie Bunnings will be holding a sausage sizzle tomorrow to raise funds and awareness for the country's drought stricken farmers.

GYMPIE region businesses have shown their support for western Queensland and New South Wales' farmers struggling through what has been described as the worst drought in a century.

Rainbow Beach drought angel Tony Stewart will be making a trip to Longreach on Monday to deliver three tonnes of food to struggling farmers.

"I plan to stay at Longreach for a couple of days and will be delivering food items to those in need,” he said.

Mr Stewart said the Gympie community had been very accommodating.

"I'd like to thank Drakes, Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach IGA, Bernard Petroleum, Mooloo Mountain Produce and Saddlery and St Vincent De Paul in Gympie for getting on board with Drought Runners,” he said.

An account has been set up with the Bank of Queensland if you want to donate.

BSB: 124047 and Acc number is 22599186 or email rainbowfishing@southernphone.com.au for more information.

Other Gympie businesses helping with the cause:

1. Gympie Bunnings will be hosting a sausage sizzle today from 9am to 4pm. All proceeds will go towards Rural Aids Buy a Bale campaign.

2. Australians are being asked to help make a tangible difference to farmers experiencing intense drought by making a donation to the Landcare Drought Relief Appeal. Donations over $2 are tax deductible and can be made at www.landcareaustralia.org.au.

3. Woolworths Cooloola, Gympie, Gympie Southside and Tewantin will donate all profits from fresh food sales tomorrow to support drought-affected Aussie farmers. Money donated will go towards the Buy a Bale appeal.

4. On Monday, August 13 Gympie West State School will participate in A Fiver for a Farmer, with all students dressing up as a farmer. Proceeds raised will go towards drought relief.

5. Save our Farmers - Gympie Hay Runners are continuing to deliver hay to struggling farmers. This is being run by Lance Pershouse and Rachel Ogilvie.

6. The Royal Hotel and Gympie RSL are taking part in the Parma for a Farmer - donating $1 for every Parma bought, to the drought appeal.