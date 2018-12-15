6 coast residents outline why Tin Can Bay needs $8.6m jetty

Six letters to the editor throw support behind construction of an $8.6 million jetty at Tin Can Bay.

Six letters to the editor throw support behind construction of an $8.6 million jetty at Tin Can Bay. Matthew McInerney

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

1. JETTY WOULD BE GOOD FOR TIN CAN BAY

AS A community member of Tin Can Bay I am saddened to read all the negative comments re the proposed jetty in our area.

I am a very active retiree entertaining many children, elderly who would dearly enjoy the joys of fishing whom are unable to have access to boat in this beautiful village.

The jetty would enable many families, elderly, disabled to come together and participate in a wonderful activity as we do miss being shore bound.

The excitement I have received from many locals re the jetty is empowering and would be a shame for this not to go ahead after so many positive signatures were received re this structure.

Our small community would benefit immensely from this jetty and bring progress for small business in the area as other coastal towns have experienced.

Molly Leggett,

Tin Can Bay

2. COMPLETE LACK OF UNDERSTANDING OF BENEFITS

THERE has been much discussion and comments during the past year about the proposed Tin Can Bay Jetty.

I have read negative comments from authors who have indicated a complete lack of understanding about the immense benefits that a jetty would provide to our local community.

I have travelled extensively during the past and there is nothing more relaxing and enjoyable than going for a walk along the shoreline and out on to a jetty, to interact with locals and visitors and to take in the scenic view and the freshness of the location.

Mark McDonald wants a new jetty to fish off at Norman Pt at Tin Can Bay. Six letters to the editor throw support behind construction of the $8.6 million jetty. Craig Warhurst

I recently enjoyed walking out on the Townsville Pier, the Urangan Pier and the very famous Tathra wharf and Jetty in NSW. On any given day and time at any of these locations, there are many people, families and visitors enjoying and appreciating these wonderful facilities.

To those who are completely negative and voice their disapproval at the thought of a jetty, and who desperately try to justify and support their negative ill founded comments, let me offer some helpful and constructive advice.

Take the opportunity to visit one of these jetties, take the time to interact with locals and visitors, enjoy the walk and see the families and their children having fun, perhaps fishing or just relaxing.

Norman Point, Tin Can Bay. Arthur Gorrie

Maybe then, one will realise that their local council and councillors have had the foresight and common sense to pursue the viability and benefit to the community as well as the flow on to local businesses in our region.

I congratulate the Gympie Regional Council for their commitment and determination to provide Tin Can Bay with a Jetty that will serve our community and future generations for many years to come.

James George,

Cooloola Cove

3. ROAD NORTH VERSUS JETTY

Not a contest. The jetty may cost $4-5 million, the road north, well let's say $20 million might be the start point.

Paul Moorhouse,

Gympie region

Editor's Note: The jetty at Norman Point will cost $8.6 million to build.

4. JETTY AND ROAD BOTH EXCELLENT INITIATIVES

AS A new member of the wonderful Tin Can Bay Cooloola Cove community, I would like to give my unconditional support to Gympie Council's new jetty proposal.

Having moved here six months ago, joining several clubs and volunteer organisations, I have seen first-hand what a great boon the jetty will be to our communities.

Local businesses will benefit greatly from an increase in tourist activity, and as over time, the supporting infrastructure is developed our entire area will see growth and enrichment.

I well remember as a child, the unbridled joy of fishing with my father from a jetty; a life-long memory which generations of children in our community ought not be denied because of some negative comments citing angry people with nowhere to eat or rest.

Comments which have no basis in reality, and belie the findings of the many reports and studies commissioned.

A big thumbs up and full-steam ahead with the TCB jetty and Noosa north road, both excellent initiatives with wonderful benefits extending well into the future.

Jon Constable

Cooloola Cove

5. TIN CAN BAY NEEDS A JETTY

TIN Can Bay can benefit from a jetty.

Look at how Urangan Pier attracts fishers and tourists all through the year.

Not just holiday time.

We also can benefit if we have a jetty too. Please make it happen.

Tin Can Bay needs a new jetty.

Marilyn Smith,

Cooloola Cove

6. BAY TOURISM NEEDS A JETTY

I WOULD like to take this opportunity to voice my support in the proposal for a public jetty at Norman Point in Tin Can Bay, hopefully being built in the very near future.

The addition of a public jetty, accessible by pedestrians, could prove to be an economic benefit for our budding tourism industry in our district.

A jetty would bring a "focal point” for our area that already includes nature walks and foreshore explorations.

A jetty would allow a family friendly focus on Norman Point with the inclusions / upgrading of picnic facilities and the sand beach swimming area.

As the Commander of the Australian Volunteer Coast Guard - Tin Can Bay, the addition of a jetty in our area would not necessarily bring new boating visitors to our area but may bring the "non-boating” friends and associates of the mariners who often speak to me about the beauty of our area and "what else do we have to attract their non-boating friends”.

Much like the jetty in Busselton, WA that brought a new life to a struggling town, a public jetty in TCB could be a stimulus to attract low environmental impact businesses into our area.

Having a background in tourism business development, low impact environmental friendly businesses and marketing, I have the experience of some 45 years to see the potential in such a project for this region.

Linking TCB development with other regional attractions could draw "day trippers” and short stay visitors not only from overseas but also the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and South East Queensland would put us on the "things to do, places to visit trail”.

Our area would be even more attractive as a short visit destination when the M1 Gympie bypass is completed in the next few years and with minimal further infrastructure development!

I am available to offer any assistance you may seem necessary in the promotion and fulfillment of this proposed project.

Feel free to contact me via email or phone (0414 591 947 / 5488 0008) for any further support.

Philip Feldman,

Tin Can Bay