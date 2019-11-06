6 big projects to finish, 35 roads to fix throughout region

GYMPIE Regional Council crews face another busy fortnight as they work to complete six large construction projects and carry out maintenance work on 35 roads.

Work on the pathway along the Tin Can Bay Esplanade continues this week, with the installation of three pedestrian bridges and concrete pathway link-ups. This project is due for completion this week.

Construction of new stormwater infrastructure, including pipes and drainage pits, is happening along Mary Street, Amamoor this fortnight.

This large project includes installing new stormwater pipes and building new drainage pits to provide better stormwater drainage. Council anticipates this project will be complete by late December 2019.

Council crews are working to widen Feros Road, Mother Mountain while also improving its drainage. Work is due to start this week with a predicted finish of early December 2019.

Work continues on the River to Rail Trail with the construction of a concrete pathway from One Mile Ovals to the Aquatic and Recreation Centre carpark. Stage three of this project is set for completion by December 23.

Pathway works are also continuing along Power Road, Southside from Katrina Court to Woolgar Road. This project is due to finish on December 22.

Finally, Noosa Road widening work will continue this fortnight in the lead up to its 23 December completion date. This project involves new drainage and road pavement as well as landscaping. New traffic signage will also be installed.

In maintenance works, six rural roads, including Golden Hills Road, Smith Road, Staples Road, Hill Road, O’Meara Road and Butlers Knob Road will be graded, while Shadbolt Road will receive gravel re-sheeting.

Anderleigh Road, Anderleigh will be prepared for resealing as well as receive shoulder grading, while shoulder repairs will be undertaken at the corner of Sandy Creek Road and Old Rocky Ridge Road at Veteran.

Eel Creek Road Service Road will have table drains repaired as will Mahaffey Road, Goomborian and Riley Road, Traveston.

Culvert repairs will be carried out on Stumm Road and Kilkivan Tansey Road.

Jane Street, Kimberley Avenue and Pine Street will have kerb and channel repairs done.

Pavement repairs are happening on Spring Road and James Street.

Asphalt works and reseal preparations will be carried out on Gebbutt Street and Melawondi Road.

Line marking will be done in Chatsworth Park Access Road, Cooloola Drive, Rainbow Beach and River Road, Gympie.

Finally, seven bridges around the region are scheduled for general maintenance work this fortnight. These include bridges on Dawn Road, Panorama Drive, Hutchins Road, Graham Street, Witham Road, Stewart Terrace and Smith Road.