Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The body of a five-year-old child has been found after a boat capsized on Saturday night. The search for a missing man goes on.
The body of a five-year-old child has been found after a boat capsized on Saturday night. The search for a missing man goes on.
Breaking

Five-year-old dead after boat capsizes

by Cydonee Mardon
7th Jun 2020 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The body of a five-year-old child has been found after a boat capsized off Bulli Beach on Saturday night.

Police received multiple reports of screams coming from the water off the north end of Bulli headland at 6.30pm.

"The callers were reporting the multiple screams appeared to be coming off Bulli Headland from the rocks. They heard the screaming for quite some time and then it went quiet," a police spokesman said.

A man and child are missing after a boat capsized off Bulli Beach.
A man and child are missing after a boat capsized off Bulli Beach.

A helicopter was deployed and the air crew reported seeing a dark object in the water

The capsized boat was towed into Port Kembla Harbour on Sunday morning, where police divers located the body of the boy.

A 28-year-old man remains missing and a search for him continues.

Two other people, aged 23 and 31, were rescued and brought to safety before being flown to hospital for treatment.

They have since been released.

Originally published as 5yo boy dead after boat capsizes off Bulli Beach

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Nitro Circus star rapt with Gympie’s skate park

        premium_icon WATCH: Nitro Circus star rapt with Gympie’s skate park

        News R-Willy toured the facilities with some pals, sharing the footage with his 1.36 million YouTube followers.

        Gympie family pack up for adventure in caravan of courage

        premium_icon Gympie family pack up for adventure in caravan of courage

        News All Aussie Adventure beckons for Gympie region family.

        ‘Dad you were one in a million. We stand in awe’

        premium_icon ‘Dad you were one in a million. We stand in awe’

        News Gympie family’s loving tribute to the man known by everyone. He was fair and...

        Patient suffers severe burns in Gympie region bonfire

        premium_icon Patient suffers severe burns in Gympie region bonfire

        News Rescue chopper has been tasked to the scene.