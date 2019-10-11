$5K Gympie BMX club facelift set to attract more pro riders

LOCKED AND LOADED: Cooloola BMX Club vice-president Richard Plukaard and president Cameron Hetherington are all smiles about their new glued-down race track, even on rainy days.

BMX RACING: Cooloola BMX Club has received a major facelift ahead of a high quality race meet expected to go down tomorrow afternoon.

The club recently received a Gympie Regional Council Community Assistance Grant worth $4980 to "glue down” its race track, allowing for a much more rider-friendly experience for professionals and casuals alike.

Club president Cameron Hetherington said the difference would mean more opportunities for professional level racing at the venue down the track.

"It basically gives us a professional surface. We made our own spray system, you prep all the track up and get it right and glue it. You can definitely feel the difference just walking on it,” Hetherington said.

"It stops all the slipping type crashes - it is a fairly abrasive surface to fall on but that's the trade off. Riders have all their safety gear on anyway.

"Last Friday night we had 35 riders here for the night.The club's been growing.”

Vice-president Richard Plukaard said the new surface took away the bulk of maintenance work on the track, and all but eliminated the risk of cancelling events due to rain.

"It's basically very smooth, very resilient. If we get rainfall the track dries off in about 45 minutes. In the past once the track was wet you might be off for two or three days,” Plukaard said.

"The track's faster, it's probably easier for young people to learn.”

Hetherington encouraged new riders young and old to give the club a try, or come and watch an afternoon of racing from 1.30pm tomorrow.

"Get on the bike and come down - it's an individual sport so it's whatever you want to make it. If you want to be a world champion, you can get there if you're determined enough,” he said.

"If you just want to come down and ride and do some jumps come down and do it.”