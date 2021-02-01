59-year-old shipwright busted growing pot in his garage

27/05/2003 LIBRARY: MAY 27, 2003 : A man smokes marijuana recreationally in Toronto, 27/05/03. The federal government moved to eliminate criminal penalties for simple possession of marijuana, but promised a tougher line against growers and dealers. / Canada / Crime / Drug / Smoking / Cannabis / Generic / Joint

27/05/2003 LIBRARY: MAY 27, 2003 : A man smokes marijuana recreationally in Toronto, 27/05/03. The federal government moved to eliminate criminal penalties for simple possession of marijuana, but promised a tougher line against growers and dealers. / Canada / Crime / Drug / Smoking / Cannabis / Generic / Joint

A 59-year-old Gympie man’s decision to self-medicate for back pain with marijuana cost him $300 this week.

Bruce Andrew Godden was busted with five marijuana plants 15-20cm high in his garage when police were called to investigate a dispute at his house on November 30.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard officers saw a small quantity of plants inside the garage as they approached his front door.

Godden tried to draw their attention away from the plants, but when police asked him about them he walked over and “began to pull them out”.

Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan congratulated Mr Godden on his decision to try to gain access to medical marijuana as “the right thing”.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

He later told police they were to help with back pain from an operation.

Duty lawyer Chris Anderson said his client was now taking steps to enter the medical marijuana program.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan congratulated Godden for making that choice.

“You’re doing the right thing,” he said.

He accepted Godden’s guilty plea to a charge of producing the drug, fined him and ordered the conviction not be recorded.