58yo mum’s bikini model dream

Jodi Harrison-Bauer wants to be the oldest model in Sports Illustrated history. Picture: Instagram

Jodi Harrison-Bauer wants to be the oldest model in Sports Illustrated history. Picture: Instagram

She might be pushing 60, but Jodi Harrison-Bauer says she feels as sexy as ever.

The 58-year-old Connecticut gym owner, and mother of two adult daughters, now wants to take her place among the modelling elite.

Jodi wants to become the oldest woman selected from an open-casting call to appear in Sports Illustrated's storied swimsuit issue, the New Haven Register reports.

"Whether I'm chosen or not, I'm doing this as another way to share who I am, and encourage others along the way that it's not too late to try something new," she told the newspaper.

"I'm 58, and I've never felt so confident in myself."

The determined Jodi - who runs Jodifit, a boutique fitness studio in the town of Branford - took that self-assured approach earlier this week to Miami, where she'll attend a casting call at the W South Beach hotel on Friday.

She hopes to outshine dozens of other models, many of whom will be decades younger than herself.

"I saw there were no specific age categories," Jodi said.

"That was my loophole to go for it."

The two-time World Fitness America and World Fitness Universe champion credits her incredible figure to 10-hours a week of resistance training, weightlifting and cardio.

Taking a page from her workout philosophy, Jodi said she wants women to "break out of the box society loves to put us in."

Jodi looks decades younger than her 58 years, thanks to a strict workout regimen. Picture: Instagram

The trainer said she planned to get in line at about 5am for the casting call, where she's expected to be joined by Sports Illustrated models like 27-year-old Camille Kostek and 26-year-old Danielle Herrington.

Camille Kostek made the cover of SI this year.

Jodi wouldn't be the oldest woman to grace the issue - Christie Brinkley was 63 when she wore a bikini for the 2017 edition.

But she would be the oldest woman to be selected from an open-casting call.

Tyra Banks - the first African-American to grace the special edition's cover in 1996 - became the Swimsuit Edition's oldest cover girl at age 45 in May.

A message seeking comment from Sports Illustrated and Jodi Harrison-Bauer was not returned.

This story originally appeared on New York Post and was reproduced with permission

She is already an award-winning fitness model. Picture: Instagram

Danielle Herrington has also graced the pages of SI. Picture: Instagram