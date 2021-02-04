58yo Gympie man’s journey from essential oils to meth cook

After being found guilty in the District Court of producing meth, a 58-year-old faced another four charges. Pictures: File

A convicted 58-year-old Gympie meth producer found himself in court again on Monday, charged with possessing a pipe, syringe, scales, measuring glass and clip seal bags.

Kyron Brougham Mills had been sentenced to 18 months jail on November 5, 2020, for producing and possessing methamphetamine, but was eligible for immediate parole.

He represented himself and pleaded guilty to the four additional charges in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said the new charges were connected to the previous offences.

When Magistrate Chris Callaghan asked Mills if he was a “meth cook” he shook his head and said, “All I set out to do was essential oils.”

Eventually admitting to the charges, Mills said, “I accept that I am guilty.”

Mr Callaghan said if the judge in the District Court had dealt with all the charges together, Mills wouldn’t have received a longer sentence.

“You are not further punished, however the items seized may be forfeited,” he said.

