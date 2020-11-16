58 people face charges, 10 serious, in Gympie courts today
TWO weeks of sittings starts at Gympie District Court today with Judge Cash QC presiding
Matters begin at 9.30am, with mentions for Russell Johnston, Jack Crowley, Bradley Killian and Thomas Williams.
Teleaha Gallaher is due to be sentenced today from 9.30am as is Peter Matthews and Joel Isaacson from 11.30am.
John Black is due to be arraigned at 2.15pm, followed by Anthony Green from 2.30pm.
Kenneth Pratt is due for a pre-trial hearing from 2.30pm.
Gympie Magistrates Court is also running today with 48 people due to appear:
These people are:
Dylan Jason Beighton
Zachary Jacob Marshall
Adam James Mort
Kristy Lee Smith
Mark Richard Anderson
Mcduff Matakeito Hamana Tupetagi
Levi Robert May
Julie Margaret Nebe
Lewis Charles Bellerby
Saar Marie Koek
James Edward Shipp
Jessica Louise Patterson
Kevin James Gaddes
Kerry Lee Mcgrath
James Robert Thomas Gregory
Trent Martin Breikers
Brock William James Janecic
Glenn David Morris
Michael Currie
Brock Wiliam James Janecic
Phillip Leonard Doolan
Harley Keith George Groves
Mark Andrew Constantine
Jamie Luke Thomas
Mark David Hanson
Darcy-James Prince
Teressa Kim Kozlovic
Emma Elizabeth Ritchie
Kevin Edward John Smith
Teresa Beattie
Jodie Sherie Knowles
John Stefan Konkol
Aidan Eric Morante
Liam Brighton Sing
Shannon Mark Walker
Jayden Anthony Jacobson
Tristin Reginald Boole
Joshua Eric Milligan
Cameron Anthony Mcrae
Charles Anthony Thomas
Scott Andrew John Bailey
Dylan Neil Janke
Scott Henry Smoothey
Rackel Louise Clark
Megan Anne Bramley
Jake James Haderup
Jason Ronald Dunn
Chad Thomas Shaw