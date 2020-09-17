58 charged men and women who have to front Gympie courts today
SITTINGS in Gympie District Court continue today with Children’s Court scheduled at 11am, where one sentence that is part heard is scheduled.
From 12.30pm the sentencing of Craig McLean, that has been part heard, is scheduled to take place.
The charges of Jesse Leena Hames, Bradley Andrew Killian are listed to be mentioned from 2pm as well as the sentencing of Joshua Beau Searle.
FROM GYMPIE COURT:
Shane Digney-Rayner is due to be sentenced at 3.30pm.
Judge Gary Long will preside over proceedings.
A further 53 people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, mainly on traffic-related charges. These are the following people:
Atkinson, Chris James, Mr
Baker, Cameron Derek, Mr
Barker, Scott Leslie
Barratt, Jason
Bayliss, James Christopher
Bentley, Jacob Kenneth, Mr
Bowen, Troy Colin
Bramley, Megan Anne, Miss
Brown, Adam Lester, Mr
Burn, Dylan Ashley
Buttress-Grove, Daniel
Chalkley, James Michael
Collyer, Daniel Wayne, Mr
Dark, Anthony Scott
Dark, Corey James
Deen, Alan Hugh, Mr
Digney-Rayner, Shane Anthony
El Mouzakki, Abdelhalim
Elliot, Scott Samuel
Esler, Hayden Rodger
Findlay, Christopher John
Fleming, Beau Rhys
Gibbon, Ryleigh William Aristide
Grimstone-Remy, Daniel John
Hayden, Curtis Dale, Mr
Henderson, Dylan Zane, Mr
Hethorn, Cody Thomas
Hill, Joshua John, Mr
Holland, Joshua Brent
Jackson, Stephen Andrew
Jubb, Andrew Alan
Kipling, Tegan Therese, Miss
Marshall, Craig Duncan, Mr
Matthews, Darren Paul, Mr
Mccoombes, William Kevin
Mcewan, Cameron Matthew John
Morelli, Alexander Frederico, Mr
Morton, Thomas Millar
Muir, Dale Justin, Mr
Paro, Liam Robert
Paton, Anthony James
Plover, Tegan Maree
Purcell, Coen Patrick James, Mr
Rainbird, Brad Anthony, Mr
Schoenmakers, Calum William, Mr
Scott, Daniel James
Steringa, Jordon Malachi
Tree, Lloyd John
Vincent, Connor James
Wheatley, Peta Michelle
Wilkinson, Robert Scot
Willmott, Kyron Jake
Woodruff, Nathan Kent