58 charged men and women who have to front Gympie courts today

Gympie District Court, where five people are facing charges today. It is the second last day in this round of sittings for Gympie District Court.

Gympie District Court, where five people are facing charges today. It is the second last day in this round of sittings for Gympie District Court.

SITTINGS in Gympie District Court continue today with Children’s Court scheduled at 11am, where one sentence that is part heard is scheduled.

From 12.30pm the sentencing of Craig McLean, that has been part heard, is scheduled to take place.

The charges of Jesse Leena Hames, Bradley Andrew Killian are listed to be mentioned from 2pm as well as the sentencing of Joshua Beau Searle.

FROM GYMPIE COURT:

– ‘Pay or I’ll smash your skull’: Violent tradie set free

- ‘ … my boys will put a bullet through all of yous’

– NAMED: 5 Gympie region dads behaving badly

Shane Digney-Rayner is due to be sentenced at 3.30pm.

Judge Gary Long will preside over proceedings.

A further 53 people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, mainly on traffic-related charges. These are the following people:

Atkinson, Chris James, Mr

Baker, Cameron Derek, Mr

Barker, Scott Leslie

Barratt, Jason

Bayliss, James Christopher

Bentley, Jacob Kenneth, Mr

Bowen, Troy Colin

Bramley, Megan Anne, Miss

Brown, Adam Lester, Mr

Burn, Dylan Ashley

Buttress-Grove, Daniel

Chalkley, James Michael

Collyer, Daniel Wayne, Mr

Dark, Anthony Scott

Dark, Corey James

Deen, Alan Hugh, Mr

Digney-Rayner, Shane Anthony

El Mouzakki, Abdelhalim

Elliot, Scott Samuel

Esler, Hayden Rodger

Findlay, Christopher John

Fleming, Beau Rhys

Gibbon, Ryleigh William Aristide

Grimstone-Remy, Daniel John

Hayden, Curtis Dale, Mr

Henderson, Dylan Zane, Mr

Hethorn, Cody Thomas

Hill, Joshua John, Mr

Holland, Joshua Brent

Jackson, Stephen Andrew

Jubb, Andrew Alan

Kipling, Tegan Therese, Miss

Marshall, Craig Duncan, Mr

Matthews, Darren Paul, Mr

Mccoombes, William Kevin

Mcewan, Cameron Matthew John

Morelli, Alexander Frederico, Mr

Morton, Thomas Millar

Muir, Dale Justin, Mr

Paro, Liam Robert

Paton, Anthony James

Plover, Tegan Maree

Purcell, Coen Patrick James, Mr

Rainbird, Brad Anthony, Mr

Schoenmakers, Calum William, Mr

Scott, Daniel James

Steringa, Jordon Malachi

Tree, Lloyd John

Vincent, Connor James

Wheatley, Peta Michelle

Wilkinson, Robert Scot

Willmott, Kyron Jake

Woodruff, Nathan Kent