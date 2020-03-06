5.7ha shopping centre site for sale

The developers of the long-awaited Curra town centre are putting the project up for auction.

The developers of the long-awaited Curra town centre are putting the project up for auction.

THE chance to buy a piece of Curra history will be on offer next month with the long-awaited Curra town centre to go under the auctioneer’ hammer.

Owner Wayne Hoskin said the project, which has been a 16-year passion for the developers, will be put up for auction due to age and illness among its owners.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“Age and health issues within members of our business partnership unfortunately prohibits our ability to see this project through to completion,” Mr Hoskin said.

He said the decision to pass the baton to another was regretful, but it was needed to get construction underway as soon as possible.

The centre will be built at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and David Dr.

He said putting it up for auction now would continue the project’s momentum.

Gympie Regional Realty is co-ordinating the auction with Noosa Regional Realty.

The auction includes the 5.7 ha combined site, together with the shopping and child care centre approvals

It will go under the hammer at midday on Saturday, April 18.

Construction of the shopping centre was a 16 year passion for Mr Hoskin, and last year – when it was given approval by the council – he hoped it could be up and running by the end of this year.

The town centre plan.

The plans for the centre, which will be built at the corner of the Bruce Highway and David Drive, boast a shopping centre, fast food outlet and a child care centre.

The child care centre is expected to be able to cater for 75-120 children.

A bakery, bottle shop and butcher could also call the centre home.

Project developer Wayne Hoskin with builder Barry Harrison in 2017.

The centre is meant to be the central hub for more than 6500 residents when it is finished.

The site is currently the site of temporary parking for heavy trucks.

In their pitch to build the centre the developers said Curra residents have to drive 11km north or 18km south to get to shops.

Up to $62.6 million in retail sales could be generated at the centre by 2024, their report said.

An acoustic fence will span the development’s western wall to reduce noise impact.