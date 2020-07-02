Menu
Today's list of people to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court is at high capacity.
57 people on charges in loaded Gympie court day

Frances Klein
2nd Jul 2020 7:51 AM
THE following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Thursday July 2, 2020:

Alexander, Patrina Mary

Austin, Joshua Marc

Ayrton, Rickardo Bianco

Bills, David Ian

Bird, Jade Leslie

Blyton, Robert John

Broad, Cody Lee

Buckley, David Raymond, Mr

Canavan, Jason

Catton, Alex Christopher

Coman, Jeremy Dennis

Conlon, Joeseph Thomass

Cooper, Rebecca Gweneth, Miss

Croker, Nathan Wade, Mr

De Rooy, Desiree Tina

Fitzgerald, Jushka Douglas

Geary, Kyle John

Grabs, Peter Michael

Harrison, Aleesha Jean

Hayden, Curtis Dale, Mr

Howland, Kobi

Janevsky, George James

Johnston, Warren Jon Carlton, Mr

Kempton, Benjamin John

Kerr, Taylor Joel

Kroning, Joshua Michael

Lovett, Brayden Anthony

Macaulay, John Malcolm

Martin, Ann-Maree

Mawhinney, David John, Mr

Moxham, Tyson Christopher Lenn

Moyes, Culley Elizabeth, Miss

Murray, Nigel James

Nebe, Julie Margaret, Miss

Paulsen, Nathan Cameron

Perry, Kate Alicia

Power, Cathleen Anne, Miss

Pyke, Alena Eve

Richards, Konomie Rose, Ms

Richardson, Alec Gordon, Mr

Rogers, Joseph Luke

Saunders, Danielle Jasmine

Schmidt, William Owen

Sertic, Christopher Mathew

Sladden, Jake Scott

Sutherland, Maxwell John, Mr

T.W. Contractors Pty Ltd

Taylor, Kevin Clifton John, Mr

Taylor, Lee Robert

Timoko, Cougar Prince

Trainor, Nicholas Jeffrey Grant

Tree, Lloyd John

Wakefield, Allan Gregory

Wakelin, Christopher Paul, Mr

Welsh, Thomas

Wilson, Samuel Lawrenson

Window, Lee Derek

