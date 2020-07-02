57 people on charges in loaded Gympie court day
THE following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Thursday July 2, 2020:
Alexander, Patrina Mary
Austin, Joshua Marc
Ayrton, Rickardo Bianco
Bills, David Ian
Bird, Jade Leslie
Blyton, Robert John
Broad, Cody Lee
Buckley, David Raymond, Mr
Canavan, Jason
Catton, Alex Christopher
Coman, Jeremy Dennis
Conlon, Joeseph Thomass
Cooper, Rebecca Gweneth, Miss
Croker, Nathan Wade, Mr
De Rooy, Desiree Tina
Fitzgerald, Jushka Douglas
Geary, Kyle John
Grabs, Peter Michael
Harrison, Aleesha Jean
Hayden, Curtis Dale, Mr
Howland, Kobi
Janevsky, George James
Johnston, Warren Jon Carlton, Mr
Kempton, Benjamin John
Kerr, Taylor Joel
Kroning, Joshua Michael
Lovett, Brayden Anthony
Macaulay, John Malcolm
Martin, Ann-Maree
Mawhinney, David John, Mr
Moxham, Tyson Christopher Lenn
Moyes, Culley Elizabeth, Miss
Murray, Nigel James
Nebe, Julie Margaret, Miss
Paulsen, Nathan Cameron
Perry, Kate Alicia
Power, Cathleen Anne, Miss
Pyke, Alena Eve
Richards, Konomie Rose, Ms
Richardson, Alec Gordon, Mr
Rogers, Joseph Luke
Saunders, Danielle Jasmine
Schmidt, William Owen
Sertic, Christopher Mathew
Sladden, Jake Scott
Sutherland, Maxwell John, Mr
T.W. Contractors Pty Ltd
Taylor, Kevin Clifton John, Mr
Taylor, Lee Robert
Timoko, Cougar Prince
Trainor, Nicholas Jeffrey Grant
Tree, Lloyd John
Wakefield, Allan Gregory
Wakelin, Christopher Paul, Mr
Welsh, Thomas
Wilson, Samuel Lawrenson
Window, Lee Derek