56yo mum abused police, hampered search for wanted man

The Gympie woman was put in handcuffs for obstructing police officers during a search of her property and telling them to ‘f--- off’. Picture: File Photo

A 56-YEAR-OLD Gympie woman who abused police and told them to “f--- off” was charged with obstructing police officers who were trying to search her property for a wanted man.

On March 17, this year, police arrived at a North Deep Creek Road property to search for a wanted man they believed was at the house.

Tracey Leigh Jardine began abusing police and yelled “f--- off, c----” at them.

Jardine then ran towards a caravan on the property, and police suspected she was trying to alert her daughter and possibly the wanted man that they were there.

She continued obstructing the police officers and was eventually handcuffed on the ground. Jardine was issued with a notice to appear and was not taken to the watch-house.

The police did not find the wanted man on the property but found out he had been there.

Jardine told Magistrate Chris Callaghan she was sorry for her actions.

Mr Callaghan fined her $300 and no conviction was recorded.