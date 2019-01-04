55yo leadfoot clocked at 171kmh on Bruce Hwy north of Gympie

CHARGED: A 55-year-old NSW man was charged for a high end speed offence after clocking 171km/hr on the Bruce Highway last night.

CHARGED: A 55-year-old NSW man was charged for a high end speed offence after clocking 171km/hr on the Bruce Highway last night. Scott Powick

A 55-year-old man clocked at 171km/h on the Bruce Highway near Bauple on Thursday afternoon has had his car impounded and will face court later this month.

It is believed the man was driving from Brisbane to Gladstone. His car has been taken by police and impounded for 90 days.

The man was given a notice to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on January 30.

Driving 40km/h over the speed limit is expected to result in losing your licence for six months.

Gympie Police officer in charge Gregg Davey said he was shocked to see motorists still ignoring road rules.

Gympie Police officer-in-charge Gregg Davey. Renee Albrecht

"We have conducted extensive road policing actions across the Gympie Patrol through the Christmas and New Year period and have generally been impressed by the behaviour of our drivers,” Senior Sergeant Davey said.

"However it is clear that we have irresponsible people out there who are not only prepared to put their lives in danger but also the lives of their passengers and other road users, a clear example of irresponsible and outrageous behaviour is the detection of the NSW driver detected travelling on the Bruce Highway.

Senior Sergeant Davey said speed was a major factor in 15 per cent of fatal crashes.

"Just 10km/h faster in a rural area doubles the risk of being in a crash and being in excess of 40 km/h makes it highly unlikely that you can avoid a crash when circumstances present,” he said.

"Police in the Gympie Patrol will continue with our increased enforcement with a particular emphasis on identifying and prosecuting the 'mavericks' who put others in danger.”