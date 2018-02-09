Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

5500 great whites lurk off east coast

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.
Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years. Contributed
by Mark Jones

AROUND 5500 great white sharks are lurking in the waters off Australia's east coast, new research has revealed.

For the first time, the CSIRO has been able to put a number on the size of the white shark population using world-first genetic analysis.

It estimates there are about 750 adults in waters east off Victoria's southern coast, up to central Queensland and across to New Zealand.

 

Taking juvenile sharks into account, researchers believe the total east coast population sits at 5460 - but could be as high as 12,800.

It's estimated another 1460 adult white sharks live off Australia's south-western coast, but a total calculation is yet to be made.

Until now, it was difficult to gather information about adult white sharks because they are hard to sample.

The CSIRO has been able to put a number on the size of the white shark population.
The CSIRO has been able to put a number on the size of the white shark population.

 

But breakthrough genetic and statistical methods means scientists can estimate shark numbers without having to catch or even see them, the CSIRO said in a statement on Friday.

"Now that we have a starting point, we can repeat the exercise over time and build a total population trend, to see whether the numbers are going up or down," the research paper's lead author, Richard Hillary, said.

"This is crucial to developing effective policy outcomes that balance the sometimes conflicting aims of conservation initiatives and human-shark interaction risk management."

Related Items

Topics:  editors picks great white sharks sharks

Gympie winter sport sign-ons this weekend, where and when

Gympie winter sport sign-ons this weekend, where and when

Gympie sporting clubs will be having their sign-ons starting from this weekend.

Man in custody over Gympie arcade break-in charges

Sharyn Alford accesses the damage after her Gympie business became a target.

James Nash arcade shop burglary charges in Gympie court

HIGHWAY HELL: Drivers to expect delays with $2.3m project

DRIVERS BEWARE: Motorists can expect big delays on the Bruce Highway this month as roadworks begin.

The $2.3 million project will take one month to complete

Special honour for top Gympie fundraisers

Woolworths Gympie Team members Thalia Stringer and Tia Schiffke were congratulated on their outstanding fundraising efforts for the Children's Hospital Foundation.

Gympie woolies workers among the top in the state.

Local Partners