54 accused to face Gympie court today

Frances Klein
frances.klein@gympietimes.com
17th Feb 2020 8:07 AM
THE following people are facing Gympie Magistrates Court today, 17 February 2020:

Anderson Pearson, Kassandra Hope Eloise

Anderson-Pearson, Melynda Rose

Appelt, Jai, Mr

Bartlett, Tiffany Lea

Bayldon, Brett Ingliss, Mr

Browne, Jack Daniel

Byriel, Dylan Ross

Chilly, Jason Dylan

Currie, Felicity Coral Anne

Daniels, Daryl Robert, Mr

Davis, Trevor Mark, Mr

Dunbar, Jordan Daniell

Evans, Corey Brett, Mr

Friske, Ben James

Gallaher, Thomas Patrick John, Mr

Hartwig, John Francis, Mr

Herrod, Jebson John Pidgeon

Hole, Benjamin John, Mr

Iddles, John Albert, Mr

Isaiah, Estephanous Barnaba, Mr

Jackson, Jacob Anthony

Jones, Frank Randal

Kerr, Paul William

Knowles, Jodie Sherie, Miss

Kroenert, Alexander Karl

Kroning, Joshua Michael

Langley, Joshua-James Cameron

Lewis-Faint, Caitlyn Rose

Mcewan, Jennsen Maxwell

Mcgrath, Harry James

Mclean, Sonita-Skye Christina Elizab

Mcnamara, Corey John

Muller, Lachlan Patrick

Nigro, Emily Rose

O’Keefe, Jordan Lucas

Pearce, Ngtihe Lewis

Radley, Mark Robert

Raw, Jack Allan

Redley, Mitchell Dean, Mr

Redshaw, David Andrew

Ritchie, Cameron Angus

Rogers, Anthony William, Mr

Sedgwick, Teresa Gail

Sertic, Christopher Mathew

Shorthouse, Chase

Sing, Liam Brighton, Mr

Sutton, Stacey-Anne Louise

Tofts, Jeffrey John, Mr

Trainor, Nicholas Jeffrey Grant

Tschirpig, Malcolm David, Mr

Ward, Tyler Dennis, Mr

Watts, Corey Peter

Wilshere, Courtney Jade

Young, Stephen James

