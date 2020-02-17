54 accused to face Gympie court today
THE following people are facing Gympie Magistrates Court today, 17 February 2020:
Anderson Pearson, Kassandra Hope Eloise
Anderson-Pearson, Melynda Rose
Appelt, Jai, Mr
Bartlett, Tiffany Lea
Bayldon, Brett Ingliss, Mr
Browne, Jack Daniel
Byriel, Dylan Ross
Chilly, Jason Dylan
Currie, Felicity Coral Anne
Daniels, Daryl Robert, Mr
Davis, Trevor Mark, Mr
Dunbar, Jordan Daniell
Evans, Corey Brett, Mr
Friske, Ben James
Gallaher, Thomas Patrick John, Mr
Hartwig, John Francis, Mr
Herrod, Jebson John Pidgeon
Hole, Benjamin John, Mr
Iddles, John Albert, Mr
Isaiah, Estephanous Barnaba, Mr
Jackson, Jacob Anthony
Jones, Frank Randal
Kerr, Paul William
Knowles, Jodie Sherie, Miss
Kroenert, Alexander Karl
Kroning, Joshua Michael
Langley, Joshua-James Cameron
Lewis-Faint, Caitlyn Rose
Mcewan, Jennsen Maxwell
Mcgrath, Harry James
Mclean, Sonita-Skye Christina Elizab
Mcnamara, Corey John
Muller, Lachlan Patrick
Nigro, Emily Rose
O’Keefe, Jordan Lucas
Pearce, Ngtihe Lewis
Radley, Mark Robert
Raw, Jack Allan
Redley, Mitchell Dean, Mr
Redshaw, David Andrew
Ritchie, Cameron Angus
Rogers, Anthony William, Mr
Sedgwick, Teresa Gail
Sertic, Christopher Mathew
Shorthouse, Chase
Sing, Liam Brighton, Mr
Sutton, Stacey-Anne Louise
Tofts, Jeffrey John, Mr
Trainor, Nicholas Jeffrey Grant
Tschirpig, Malcolm David, Mr
Ward, Tyler Dennis, Mr
Watts, Corey Peter
Wilshere, Courtney Jade
Young, Stephen James