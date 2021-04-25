Menu
Gympie turned out in the hundreds to pay a touching Anzac Day tribute in the CBD on Sunday.
News

52 PHOTOS: Gympie pays respects on sunny, special Anzac Day

JOSH PRESTON
25th Apr 2021 6:19 PM
The Gympie community showed exactly the kind of spirit it is so well-known for at Anzac Day commemorations in the CBD on Sunday.

Tune is as we bring you the Anzac Day march through Gympie live!

Posted by The Gympie Times on Saturday, April 24, 2021

At least hundreds of attendees lined the Mary St footpaths as schools, bands, veterans and their family members marched under a near-spotless blue sky in time with tunes such as Waltzing Matilda.

The crowd then made its way to Memorial Park to hear a stirring address from keynote speaker, former RAAF wing commander Mark Patterson, book-ended by speeches from MC Martin Muller and Mayor Glen Hartwig.

The eternal flame on nearby Memorial Line blazed brightly, adorned at the base by wreaths and Australian flags as Gympians came together to pay their respects.

The service marked a special return to tradition for Anzac Day commemorations, after much of the country was restricted to gatherings on their driveways thanks to COVID-19 last year.

Other welcome traditions included the Dawn Service on Memorial Lane at 5am, followed by a commemoration service at Normanby Hill at 7am.

To the north Glenwood marked Anzac Day at the site of its own war memorial for the first time, with more than 100 people attending the dawn service.

At Tiaro navy veteran David Chamberlain, Cambodia veteran Scott Wilkinson, and Vietnam veteran Graeme Davis were thinking of their mates who went before them.

Check out our photo gallery of Gympie’s Anzac service above, and watch the replay of our live stream in Mary St here.

