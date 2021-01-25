52 people facing Gympie court today
THE following people are facing charges in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday January 25, 2021:
Bartlett, Tiffany Lea
Bazzan, Peter Ross
Boole, Tristin Reginal
Brennan, Ramona Leigh, Miss
Brown, Alfred John
Brown, James Nicholas Robert
Burgess, Alyce Maree
Caulfield, Nathan John
Chalkley, James Michael
Coyne, Michael Carswell
Cummings, Sammie Lorraine
Doran, Helen Rachael
Doyle, Conan Lee
Dyhrberg, Trent Edward, Mr
Ferron, Livia
Forshey, Dean Richard, Mr
Fox, Dominic James-Torretto
Gardiner, Ross Ian
Gibson, Phillip Maxwell
Glanz, Amanda Joy
Godden, Bruce Andrew
Haderup, Jake James
Jacobson, Jayden Anthony
King, Brent Anthony
Kross, Thomas Roy
Le Du, Justin Andre
Livesley, Rory Ethan, Mr
Maher, Jasminum Veronica, Miss
Mcgrath, Kerry Lee, Mr
Merchant, Karla Nita Joy, Miss
Moulden, Anthony Mark
Munn, Peter Timothy
Norman, Stephen James, Mr
Orr, Anthony Raymond
Pender, Kim Lee
Prince, Darcy-James, Mr
Saurine, Kalabe John Steven
Shipp, James Edward
Smith, Matthew James
Smith, Zane Ryan
Spies, Michael John
Swan, Annemarie
Tanna, Sarah Lucy
Tickner, Ben Stephen, Mr
Tickner, Gabe Ian, Mr
Tramacchi, Terrence Michael Francis
Trask, Scott William
Wadley, Hayden Clifford, Mr
Wise, Justin Raymond
Wolf, Moritz Alexander
Wyborn, Peggy Louise
Zelow, Zoe Renea Louise, Miss
