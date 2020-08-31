52 men and women with charges in Gympie court today
THE following people are facing charges in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday August 31, 2020:
Bennett, Angus Boyd, Mr
Bigg, Elke, Ms
Bramley, Megan Anne, Miss
Brough, Kieran Peter
Brown, Felicity Ann
Burke, Steen Hassel, Mr
Callaghan, Kayla Maree
Carkeet, Riley Colin
Collins, Adam Jackson, Mr
Cumner, Steven Robert Clifford
Dean, Jack Taylor
Findlay, Christopher John
Fletcher, Ross Leslie
Forrester, Deborah Ann
Grainger, Troy James, Mr
Halcrow, Lucas John, Mr
Jeffries, Damian Aaron, Mr
Johnson, Joe Daniel, Mr
Jones, Craig Ian
Kaye, Damian John, Mr
Kipling, Erica Paige
Klinge, Stephen Carl, Mr
Le-Riche-Perree, Xena Teneka, Ms
Lovett, Brayden Anthony
Lovett, Dean Anthony
Macgregor, Leanne Margaret
Mccoombes, William Kevin
Mileson, Peter Matthew
Monteath, Marissa Adeline
Muller, Lachlan Patrick
Mutze, Peta Samantha
Peauril, Damian Thomas
Peauril, Michael
Pekar, Luke Robert
Pennell, Jak Nicholas
Pooley, Jonathan William Francis
Preitz, Amber Leeanne
Richardson, Glenn Howard
Ritchie, Cameron Angus
Rogers, Corey George, Mr
Ross, Matthew William
Schmidt, Raymond Alan
Sellwood, Jason Andrew
Shorter, Stephen Jeremy, Mr
Tau, Patricia Elizabeth Frances
Thomas, Jamie Luke
Trask, Scott William
Trivanovic, Rade, Mr
Verboom, Darren Wayne Scott
Walker, Shannon Mark, Mr
Ward, Thomas Arthur, Mr
Zelow, Zoe Renea Louise, Miss