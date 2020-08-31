Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FULL LIST: 52 people face Gympie Magistrates Court today
FULL LIST: 52 people face Gympie Magistrates Court today
News

52 men and women with charges in Gympie court today

Frances Klein
31st Aug 2020 7:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE following people are facing charges in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Monday August 31, 2020:

Bennett, Angus Boyd, Mr

Bigg, Elke, Ms

Bramley, Megan Anne, Miss

Brough, Kieran Peter

Brown, Felicity Ann

Burke, Steen Hassel, Mr

Callaghan, Kayla Maree

Carkeet, Riley Colin

Collins, Adam Jackson, Mr

Cumner, Steven Robert Clifford

Dean, Jack Taylor

Findlay, Christopher John

Fletcher, Ross Leslie

Forrester, Deborah Ann

Grainger, Troy James, Mr

Halcrow, Lucas John, Mr

Jeffries, Damian Aaron, Mr

Johnson, Joe Daniel, Mr

Jones, Craig Ian

Kaye, Damian John, Mr

Kipling, Erica Paige

Klinge, Stephen Carl, Mr

Le-Riche-Perree, Xena Teneka, Ms

Lovett, Brayden Anthony

Lovett, Dean Anthony

Macgregor, Leanne Margaret

Mccoombes, William Kevin

Mileson, Peter Matthew

Monteath, Marissa Adeline

Muller, Lachlan Patrick

Mutze, Peta Samantha

Peauril, Damian Thomas

Peauril, Michael

Pekar, Luke Robert

Pennell, Jak Nicholas

Pooley, Jonathan William Francis

Preitz, Amber Leeanne

Richardson, Glenn Howard

Ritchie, Cameron Angus

Rogers, Corey George, Mr

Ross, Matthew William

Schmidt, Raymond Alan

Sellwood, Jason Andrew

Shorter, Stephen Jeremy, Mr

Tau, Patricia Elizabeth Frances

Thomas, Jamie Luke

Trask, Scott William

Trivanovic, Rade, Mr

Verboom, Darren Wayne Scott

Walker, Shannon Mark, Mr

Ward, Thomas Arthur, Mr

Zelow, Zoe Renea Louise, Miss

accused due in court facing charges facing court gympie court gympie courtlist gympie crimes gympie magistrates court gympie police
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eyebrows raised over ‘odd’ Gympie council contract

        Premium Content Eyebrows raised over ‘odd’ Gympie council contract

        News Mayor, CEO question how deal for design of Imbil infrastructure was accepted as written

        Everything we know about alleged murder at Amamoor

        Premium Content Everything we know about alleged murder at Amamoor

        News The Gympie region was left shaken and disturbed by the shooting of a 22-year-old...

        Four hurt in two motorbike crashes

        Premium Content Four hurt in two motorbike crashes

        News Four people were taken to Gympie Hospital after two motorbike crashes in the region...

        • 31st Aug 2020 6:09 AM
        Rainbow Beach business is fighting for equality

        Premium Content Rainbow Beach business is fighting for equality

        News The Cooloola coast business is putting $5k of its money where its mouth is every...