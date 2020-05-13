52 crimes map young Gympie man’s trail of self-destruction

The man has been behind bars for several months. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

GYMPIE police threw the book, literally, at a man whose many crimes included burglary, obstructing police, fraud, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and supplying a drug to minors.

The “book” was a bulky multi-page list of 52 offences committed in Gympie, Nambour, Mt Coolum and Yandina between October 2018 and November last year.

The court was told Levi Robert May, 20, had caused such “devastating” injury to a police officer that he had required a knee reconstruction after one incident of obstructing police.

His attempts to misuse someone else’s credit card involved amounts of up to $5000, before May achieved success in using the card to obtain smaller amounts of money.

May appeared in the Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday by video link from jail.

He pleaded guilty to a long list of charges including burglary and dishonestly obtaining clothing in Nambour on October 24 and 25, 2018 and to 2019 offences including stealing vehicle number plates on March 26 and November 2, obstructing police on February 2, unlawful use of a motor vehicle at Mt Coolum on March 26, unlawfully possessing a flick knife, a water pipe, multiple glass drug pipes and failing to dispose of a used syringe at Southside on July 29, dishonestly obtaining clothing in Gympie on April 2, and possessing drug pipes, a grinder and marijuana on April 4.

In another long list of charges, May also pleaded guilty to 11 charges of attempted credit card fraud and six charges of doing so successfully, all on April 2.

Two days later on the Southside, police found him in possession of housebreaking implements including gloves, a screwdriver and a torch.

He also pleaded guilty to drug possession and burglary on the same day.

He pleaded guilty to April 24 offences of stealing at Maroochydore and dishonestly obtaining clothing at Yandina, breaching bail curfew at the Southside on October 17 and 18, and November 2, burglary at Southside on November 6 and being party to stealing donation tins from a Southside shop four days earlier.

Another string of charges included burglary at Yandina on November 1, possessing suspect property and a bong and resisting police on November 2, breaching bail curfew at Maroochydore on July 21 and on August 21, breaching probation reporting conditions imposed for drug offences, burglary, stealing and failing to appear in court when required.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said May had spent his 20th birthday in custody and noted he had already served six months in custody.

He had also been charged with supplying the drug Xanax to minors, two girls aged 17 and 14.

Mr Callaghan sentenced May to two year’s jail, taking into account six months already served since his arrest on November 2, and ordered parole release on August 1.