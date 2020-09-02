50yo smoked weed in Mary St, 23yo caught with cocaine
A GYMPIE man who attempted to hide marijuana when he was caught smoking behind a Mary Street business tried to tell police it was tobacco and gave a false address.
On August 8 police responded to a call about a drug offence, and on the loading bay of a Mary Street business they found Thomas Arthur Ward, 50, with a homemade pipe and container of marijuana.
Police saw Ward try to hide a plastic pot containing marijuana as they approached him, and found burnt traces of the drug in the bowl of the pipe.
Police could smell the marijuana, but when asked Ward tried to tell them he was smoking tobacco and then gave them a fake address, the court heard.
Ward, who is on a suspended sentence for unrelated offences, was charged with possession of marijuana and possessing a water pipe and scissors, and pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.
Ward said he was unaware he was on a suspended sentence, and that he was trying to get his life back together.
“It was a stupid thing to do. I was stressed out at the time,” he said.
“It’s my way of unwinding, I didn’t have another way sometimes.”
Ward was convicted and fined $1500 and his suspended sentence was extended by a year.
“There’s no excuses for reoffending. If you reoffend you’ll be packing your bags,” the magistrate said.
A 23-year-old Gympie man was also in court for drug possession after police found half a gram of cocaine in his jacket.
On May 31, Jack Taylor Dean was charged with unlawful possession of cocaine after police were called to a house he was at.
A resident tipped police off about a drug offence, and when they arrived the resident showed them to the backyard where they found Dean, who had a clip seal bag with 0.5g of cocaine in his jacket.
Dean pleaded guilty to possession and was ordered to attend a drug diversion session, and placed on a $500 good behaviour bond for four months.
No conviction was recorded against Dean.