50mm? C'mon Mother Nature - will you deliver?

PRAY, dance and cross your fingers -because if you want to see it come down, today is going to be the best chance we've had in a while for some healthy rainfall in the Gympie region.

The predicted downpour is a must to lift February's miserable rainfall total so far of 20.2mm - 80mm less than February's total rainfall last year and close to 150mm below Gympie's average February rainfall of 168.4.

And we thought January was dry with 63.4 mm in total (also well-below Gympie's January average of 163.8mm).

While showers and storms are predicted for the week, the best chance for a decent soaking will be late this morning, this afternoon and possibly this evening, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting.

BoM forecaster Janine Yuas said under the influence of an unstable air mass the Gympie region could expect up to 50mm, but it will be 'hit and miss' through out the region.

The BoM rain radar shows rain heading for Gympie from the east at 8.15am, Monday. Contributed

"Showers and thunderstorms are most likely to be coming from the east, moving quite slowly for most of the week.

"If the thunder storm sits over one area for an extended period of time we could see more than 50mm."

She said the chance of rainfall will drop off mid week but will increase over the weekend.

Temperatures are in line with the average for this time of year, Ms Yuas said, with a top of 30 degrees today, 29 tomorrow but increasing warmth later in the week.

Onshore winds and rainfall will increase humidity.