$50m recovery: Contracts awarded for projects set to save local jobs

A series of shovel-ready projects across the entire Western Downs is set to create new jobs and opportunities for work for local contractors and tradies in what has been a positive start to 2021 for local business owners.

The Western Downs Regional Council announced they had selected the contractors for several projects under its mammoth $50m COVID-19 Recovery Package.

The projects include the new community space at 120 Cunningham Street in Dalby, mountain bike trails at the Bunya Mountains, an upgrade of the Miles Historical Village and Museum entrance, and a revitalisation of the MyALL 107 cultural precinct in Dalby.

Mayor Paul McVeigh said Council was thrilled to push ahead with the landscape projects.

“Our region has so much to offer, and Council is working hard to improve our fantastic outdoor recreational areas and encourage more residents to explore the region while also attracting more visitors,” Mr McVeigh said.

Local businesses 'will just have to survive through this drought' : The drought's impact on rural economies has spread from the farm, to suppliers, to local shops; the Short family from Narromine have spoken of their struggles to cope with the enduring 'big dry' with Sky News. Glenn Short, a local butcher from the town, said he is feeling the impact of the drought this year leading up to the Christmas period. "We'll just hang on and see what happens with this drought, because it's not over yet," Mr Short told Sky News hosts Alan Jones and Peta Credlin. Image: Getty

“Council has awarded the contracts for improvements at Lake Broadwater near Dalby, Chinchilla Weir, Tara Lagoon Parklands, and Caliguel Lagoon at Condamine.

“Earlier in the year we fast-tracked several projects including our recreational facility upgrades to secure and create jobs, and it’s great to see we’re a step closer to delivering these projects for the community.”

Recreational Spaces and Cemeteries spokeswoman Carolyn Tillman said the projects would breathe new life into the region’s most popular spots.

“These projects are going to revitalise our fantastic recreational spaces, with a range of improvements planned for each site,” Mrs Tillman said.

“All of these facilities are already used by the community and travellers alike, and by fast-tracking many of the upgrade plans we had in place, we can encourage more people to experience the region’s incredible landscapes and generate economic activity at the same time.

“We have some exciting improvements planned for all these sites, ranging from playground installations, to enhanced camping facilities and day use areas, and I can’t wait to see each project progress in the New Year.”

Originally published as $50m recovery: Contracts awarded for projects set to save local jobs