500mm of rain: but more to come for Queensland

YET more rain is on the horizon for southeast Queensland, with another wet weather system moving in this weekend.

The falls will likely affect regions already sodden by record October rainfall, as well as bringing welcomed rainfall to western Queensland towns.

Areas between Bundaberg and Gladstone have already recorded their highest October rainfall ever, including Bundaberg's 519.8mm since the start of the month - seven times their monthly average.

Flooding on Pialba Burrum Heads Rd before Toogoom turnoff. Alistair Brightman

Miriam Vale has recorded 512mm in the past week alone.

The spring deluge this week has caused flooding to the Calliope, Burnett and Mary rivers as well as a major flood warning for the Kolan River and Baffle Creek in the Burnett region.

Coast Road Baffle Creek. Judy Ferrari

Parts of the Bruce Highway were also cut due to floodwaters yesterday, which left several residents isolated around Lowmead.

The heavy rain is expected to persist around the northern and central districts today, including frequent showers north of Gladstone.

The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting a new weather ­system to develop in the southwest corner late today, causing showers and possible thunderstorms as it moves eastwards this weekend.

Causeway at Mary Creek road, west of Gympie, where Neil Andrews was found dead in his car. Picture: Lachie Millard

Forecaster Annabelle Ford said possible heavy showers could dump rain around the Maranoa and southern districts of Queensland.

"For out west, (it's) expected to be quite showery with a few storms," she said of Friday.

"Particularly the Maranoa (region) and the south of the state will see heavier (rainfall). Then it moves east. The forecast for Saturday we'll see increasing showers (for Brisbane)."

Ms Ford said wet conditions should clear up by Sunday.

Temperatures are also expected to remain cooler than the October average, with Brisbane reaching 25C today.