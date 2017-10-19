26°
News

500mm of rain: but more to come for Queensland

by Chris Honnery, The Courier-Mail

YET more rain is on the horizon for southeast Queensland, with another wet weather system moving in this weekend.

The falls will likely affect regions already sodden by record October rainfall, as well as bringing welcomed rainfall to western Queensland towns.

Areas between Bundaberg and Gladstone have already recorded their highest October rainfall ever, including Bundaberg's 519.8mm since the start of the month - seven times their monthly average.

Flooding on Pialba Burrum Heads Rd before Toogoom turnoff.
Flooding on Pialba Burrum Heads Rd before Toogoom turnoff. Alistair Brightman

Miriam Vale has recorded 512mm in the past week alone.

The spring deluge this week has caused flooding to the Calliope, Burnett and Mary rivers as well as a major flood warning for the Kolan River and Baffle Creek in the Burnett region.

Coast Road Baffle Creek.
Coast Road Baffle Creek. Judy Ferrari

Parts of the Bruce Highway were also cut due to floodwaters yesterday, which left several residents isolated around Lowmead.

The heavy rain is expected to persist around the northern and central districts today, including frequent showers north of Gladstone.

The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting a new weather ­system to develop in the southwest corner late today, causing showers and possible thunderstorms as it moves eastwards this weekend.

Causeway at Mary Creek road, west of Gympie, where Neil Andrews was found dead in his car. Picture: Lachie Millard
Causeway at Mary Creek road, west of Gympie, where Neil Andrews was found dead in his car. Picture: Lachie Millard

Forecaster Annabelle Ford said possible heavy showers could dump rain around the Maranoa and southern districts of Queensland.

"For out west, (it's) expected to be quite showery with a few storms," she said of Friday.

"Particularly the Maranoa (region) and the south of the state will see heavier (rainfall). Then it moves east. The forecast for Saturday we'll see increasing showers (for Brisbane)."

Photos
View Photo Gallery Submit your image to this Gallery
 

Ms Ford said wet conditions should clear up by Sunday.

Temperatures are also expected to remain cooler than the October average, with Brisbane reaching 25C today.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  bundaberg editors picks queensland rain sunshine coast wet weather

News Corp Australia
Radar catching Gympie drivers on 'roller coaster' road

Radar catching Gympie drivers on 'roller coaster' road

Letter: An unmarked van, complete with radar has often been observed two thirds of the way down the roller coaster of a Gympie road

Dust off your frock and jacket

SADDLING UP: The Gympie Turf Club is getting ready for the Gympie Cup Race Day and the Melbourne Cup, as racing season heats up.

Gympie Turf Club is saddling up for a busy period of races

Man runs equivalent to the Great Wall of China

ON THE RUN: Gympie Hash House Harriers members celebrated Mick Summers achievement. Pictured: Ralph Frankcom, Tanya Frankcom Hehir, Gary Robeck, Sandra Cormack, John Donaldson, Lew Cleary, Pieter Schroeder, Darren Liddi and Murray Wegner.

Gympie man has run almost every Monday for 36 years

Bloom in print

Jamie Jack poses for Bambi Gosbell's photographic exhibit entitled Bloom.

There is only 38 hrs left to donate

Local Partners