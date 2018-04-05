$500k upgrade to popular Gympie tourist spot

Guests at Borumba Dam will get to enjoy $500,000 in upgraded facilities at the Borumba Dam Camp Ground.

CAMPERS at Borumba Dam will get to enjoy new and improved facilities this Easter break with $500,000 in upgrades now finished at the sites.

Seqwater committed funding for a number of refurbishments at the popular camp ground, which included a new site office as well as improvement of the existing shower and toilet facilities.

Construction work commenced in January and, in spite of heavy rain and severe storm events, was completed on time ahead of the traditionally busy Easter break.

Camp ground manager Peter Holliday described the refurbished facilities as "state-of-the-art” and reassured campers that the upgrades would not result in an increase to camping fees.

"My focus is on making sure my guests are looked after and everyone has a good time during their stay at the grounds,” Mr Holliday said.

"We're getting great feedback from guests who are really enjoying their camping experiences.

Terry and Peter Holliday. Seqwater

"It was terrific to have these upgraded facilities ready for the Easter long weekend and we will work hard to continue improving the site to attract visitors all year round.”

Seqwater acting CEO Dan Spiller said the investment reflected Seqwater's commitment to providing quality recreation and supporting local communities.

"Lake Borumba is one of the biggest drawcards for visitors to the region, with the camping ground perfectly located a few hundred metres downstream of lake on Yabba Creek,” Mr Spiller said.

"The lake offers plenty of recreation opportunities, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

"It is our hope that investments such as this help build tourism at Lake Borumba and boost the economic prosperity of the local region.”

The recent refurbishments were delivered by Sunshine Coast contractor Infraco and also included the installation of more water efficient devices as well as improvements to the traffic management of the site.