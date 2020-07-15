$500k activity in the middle of the night in our CBD

GYMPIE Regional Council construction crews have begun night work on River Road to resurface the road.

River Road, from Jaycee Way to Gladstone Street, is being given a facelift, which includes fresh asphalt, kerb and channel, concrete medians, new pavement, LED street lighting and rebuilding affected resident’s driveways.

Road Assets manager Sam Murphy said the project would provide a safer driving experience for road users.

“The region’s road network is vital infrastructure and contributes tremendously to how residents and visitors experience our part of the world,” Mr Murphy said.

“This work is being carried out under traffic-controlled conditions to ensure the safety of road users and pedestrians.”

Council staff have liaised with businesses and residents and arranged for alternative parking and property acces.”

The night works are being carried out this week, between 6pm and 6am.

Residents may hear machinery and road profiling equipment running into the evening.

The work is being carried out at night to help prevent traffic congestion in the CBD.

The work is budgeted at $510,000 and funded by Gympie Regional Council’s capital works program.

For more information on this project, head to www.gympie.qld.gov.au.