5000sq m retail development planned for Mary Valley

TREE'S COMPANY: An artist's impression of the proposed development at Imbil which includes a bakery next to an "irreplacable” laurel camphor tree, retail space and a restaurant. Gympie Regional Council

A CAMPHOR laurel tree could form the heart of a 5000sq m retail development in Imbil.

The development, which is under consideration by Gympie Regional Council, proposes building a bakery, three shops and restaurant over three stages.

The first includes building a 70m sq bakery, three retail shops, amenities block and 12 parking spots on the Yabba Rd block.

Plan for Imbil retail development - restaurant. Gympie Regional Council

Stage two would add a 141m sq restaurant, and the third stage, which hinges on demand, would finish the development off with two more shops in a two-storey building.

A key feature of the plan is a camphor laurel tree - a class 3 weed.

However developer Fredsville Investment said the tree was an "irreplaceable” feature it wanted to keep.

Artists images and details of proposed Imbil retail development and shops on Yabba Rd. Gympie Regional Council

"It will not be possible to replace or recreate the ambience of shaded outdoor dining which is central to the proposed character of the front of the site.”

They said three others have been removed from the property, and as such this should allow them to manage the plant and ensure it does not spread.