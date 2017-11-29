5000ft of moisture moves over Gympie region

Conditions were rainy around Gympie this morning ahead of a week of predicted showers.

Conditions were rainy around Gympie this morning ahead of a week of predicted showers. Frances Klein

UP TO 5000ft worth of moisture will be lifted over Gympie and the south east and turned into showers today and tomorrow, according to today's Bureau of Meteorology prediction.

The result will be two wet and humid days for Gympie with the expectation of between 5 and 10mm of rainfall falling each day and up to 40 mm in isolated areas.

BoM forecaster Vinord Anand said the conditions are driven by a good, solid feed of moisture from the ocean and an upper trough arriving from the central highlands.

"It's not just a shallow moisture - it's a deep 4000-5000ft of moisture,” Mr Anand said.

A huge amount of moisture heading towards Gympie on the radar at 10.15am this morning. Image courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

The upper trough system is moving in from the west about 20 000ft from the ground, he said, which will lift the moisture into the atmosphere to produce showers.

Humidity has already soared this morning, sitting at 90 percent in Gympie, but temperatures have dropped from Tuesday's top of 30 degrees.

Gympie's seven day forecast is looking like a wet affair. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Today is expected to reach 26 degrees and 25 degrees tomorrow before rising again before the weekend.

Light showers will continue later in the week and another wet weather system is expected on Sunday and into Monday, Mr Anand said