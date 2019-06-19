5000 people to inject $400k this weekend near Gympie

Motorsport: The Pirelli MX Nationals Round 6 roars into town this Sunday and it is expected to bring $400,000 into the local region.

This is the first time Gympie will host the event and it is a new event added the the racing calendar with event organisers anticipating about 5000 people. MX Farm Queensland at Curra are hosting the event and owner Mark Bishop hopes there is a big crowd.

"We are getting very close and we are getting very excited,” he said.

"It is an open book on how many people are expect. We are laying on the conservative side with about 3000 to 5000 people.

"We have been told it could go bigger, so we just do not know.”

Riders come off a six week mid-season break and competitors who were challenged in the first half of the series will be working hard to seek redemption and keep themselves in contention for the championship.

"There are a lot of people who could still take out the title,” Bishop said. "It should produce really good racing.”

MX Farm Queensland have some major ideas for the next few years.

"We have a four-year contract with MX Nationals which is good for the community,” he said.

"It gives a lot of people a lot of work coming up to it. It is a good for us to have it. And good for the opening of our park.

"We will get this event out of the way and then open the park for a ride park, hopefully over the next few weeks.”

MX Nationals Series Promoter Kevin Williams said he was excited to be heading to Gympie and the track was equipped to handle thousands of motorcross fans.

"It is always an exciting feeling to be heading to a new venue on the calendar and the MX Farm crew have put in a huge effort to get the new venue ready for a national event of this size,” he said. It will put the venue on the radar and gives the area fantastic national exposure.

There will be practice next Saturday, June 22, but the main event will be Sunday, riding will start at 8.30am and gates open 7am.

Ticket prices are $30 for adults (over 15s), kids aged 6-15 years $20 and a family pass (two adults and two children) $70.

Tickets can be bought at the gate and online at www.mxnationals.com.au/

The track is at 237 Brady's Rd, Curra.